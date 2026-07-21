C.C. DeVille is an American rock guitarist with an estimated net worth of $8 million. He is best known as the lead guitarist of the glam metal band Poison, one of the most successful rock groups of the 1980s and early 1990s.

During his time with Poison, DeVille helped create some of the band’s biggest hits, including “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Talk Dirty to Me,” “Unskinny Bop,” and “Something to Believe In.”

Beyond his work with Poison, DeVille founded the rock band Samantha 7 and has contributed guitar work to recordings by other artists. He has also appeared in reality and scripted television programs.

His career has included major commercial success, internal band conflicts, a departure from Poison, and a later reunion with the group. His decades-long career in music and entertainment have helped him build his estimated $8 million net worth.

C.C. DeVille Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth May 14, 1962 Place of Birth Brooklyn, New York

Early Life

C.C. DeVille was born Bruce Johannesson on May 14, 1962, in Brooklyn, New York.

He developed an interest in music at a young age and began playing the guitar when he was five years old. Growing up, he was influenced by major rock artists and bands such as Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, Aerosmith, The Who, and KISS.

At 18, DeVille joined a local band called Lace. He also enrolled at New York University to study music theory but did not complete his degree.

In 1981, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue greater opportunities in the music industry. He subsequently performed with several bands, including Screaming Mimi and St. James.

C.C. DeVille and Poison

DeVille’s career changed dramatically in the mid-1980s when he auditioned for Poison.

At the time, the band consisted of Bret Michaels, Rikki Rockett, and Bobby Dall. DeVille was ultimately selected for the position after competing against several other guitarists, including future Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

With DeVille in the lineup, Poison signed with Enigma Records and released its debut album, “Look What the Cat Dragged In,” in 1986.

The album was not an immediate commercial success but gradually gained momentum. By 1987, it had reached number three on the Billboard 200 and produced popular songs such as “Talk Dirty to Me,” “I Want Action,” and “I Won’t Forget You.”

The success established Poison as one of the leading bands in the emerging glam metal scene.

Poison’s Commercial Success

Poison reached new heights with its second album, “Open Up and Say… Ahh!” released in 1988.

The album produced several major hits, including “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” which became the band’s only number-one single. Other successful songs included “Fallen Angel,” “Nothin’ But a Good Time,” and the band’s cover of “Your Mama Don’t Dance.”

The album’s enormous success helped Poison become one of the most recognizable rock bands in the United States.

The band followed up with “Flesh & Blood” in 1990. The album reached number two on the Billboard 200 and featured the successful singles “Unskinny Bop” and “Something to Believe In.”

The success of Poison during this period played a major role in building C.C. DeVille’s net worth and established him as one of the most recognizable guitarists in glam metal.

C.C. DeVille’s Departure From Poison

Despite Poison’s commercial success, tensions within the band increased.

DeVille’s relationship with lead singer Bret Michaels became particularly strained. The conflict reached a peak backstage at the 1991 MTV Video Music Awards, where the two musicians were involved in a physical altercation following a disagreement during the band’s performance.

DeVille was subsequently dismissed from Poison and replaced by guitarist Richie Kotzen.

His departure came at a difficult point in his career, but DeVille would eventually reconcile with his former bandmates.

Return to Poison

DeVille reunited with Poison in the 1990s as the original lineup prepared for a reunion tour.

The reunion helped revive interest in the band and led to further recordings and tours.

Poison released “Power to the People” in 2000, combining new studio material with live recordings. The band later released “Hollyweird” and several greatest hits and compilation albums.

In 2007, Poison released “Poison’d!,” an album featuring the band’s interpretations of classic rock songs originally recorded by artists including Sweet, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, The Who, and Grand Funk Railroad.

DeVille continued to perform with Poison as the band maintained a busy touring schedule.

Samantha 7

C.C. DeVille also pursued projects outside Poison.

In 1998, he founded the rock band Samantha 7. The group included musicians Ty Longley, Francis Ruiz, and Krys Baratto.

Samantha 7 released its self-titled debut album in 2000 and subsequently toured in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Although the group did not achieve the same level of success as Poison, it allowed DeVille to explore his musical interests outside his main band.

Other Musical Contributions

Throughout his career, DeVille has also contributed his guitar skills to recordings by other artists.

His musical credits include work on Warrant’s “Cherry Pie,” LEN’s “Feelin’ Alright,” and Sam Kinison’s “Wild Thing.”

He later contributed guitar work to recordings by The Muffs and Motörhead.

These collaborations expanded DeVille’s career beyond Poison and allowed him to work with musicians from different parts of the rock music industry.

Television Career

C.C. DeVille has also made appearances on television.

From 2005 to 2006, he played the character Raife Davies on the teen drama series “South of Nowhere.”

In 2006, DeVille appeared as a cast member on the sixth season of the VH1 reality television show “The Surreal Life.”

He later competed on “The Surreal Life: Fame Games.” The show’s opening song, “I Wanna Be Famous,” was recorded by DeVille and his band Samantha 7.

His television appearances provided another source of income and introduced him to audiences outside the traditional rock music world.

Personal Life

C.C. DeVille has a child named Vallon with his girlfriend, Shannon Malone.

Despite his long career in the public eye, DeVille has generally kept much of his personal life private.

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