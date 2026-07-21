Bobby Dall is an American musician with an estimated net worth of $4 million. He is best known as the bassist of Poison, one of the most successful glam metal bands of the 1980s and 1990s.

Dall has spent most of his career with Poison, helping the band achieve worldwide success through hit songs such as “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Talk Dirty to Me,” “Fallen Angel,” “Ride the Wind,” and “Life Goes On.”

Poison has sold more than 50 million records worldwide, including about 15 million in the United States. The band’s album sales, tours, live performances, and other music-related ventures have been important sources of income for Dall throughout his career.

Bobby Dall Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth November 3, 1963 Place of Birth Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Early Life

Bobby Dall was born Robert Kuykendall on November 3, 1963, in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. He is the youngest of three siblings.

When Dall was nine years old, his family moved to Palm Bay, Florida. He lived there until he was 17 before returning to Pennsylvania and settling in Harrisburg.

Dall later developed an interest in music and began pursuing a career that would eventually lead him to become part of one of America’s biggest glam metal bands.

Bobby Dall and Poison

Dall’s career changed in the early 1980s when he joined forces with musicians Bret Michaels, Rikki Rockett, and Matt Smith to form a band called Paris.

The group initially performed at clubs and developed a local following in Pennsylvania. Seeking greater opportunities, the musicians moved to Los Angeles and changed the band’s name to Poison.

The move proved to be a major turning point. Poison became part of the growing glam metal scene on the Sunset Strip and began attracting a larger audience.

After guitarist Matt Smith left the group, he was replaced by C.C. DeVille. The lineup went on to record Poison’s debut album, “Look What the Cat Dragged In,” which was released in 1986.

The album initially received limited attention but gradually gained popularity. It eventually reached number three on the Billboard 200 and produced hit songs including “Talk Dirty to Me,” “I Want Action,” and “I Won’t Forget You.”

Poison’s Rise to Fame

Poison’s breakthrough continued with the release of its second album, “Open Up and Say… Ahh!” in 1988.

The album reached number two on the Billboard 200 and produced four successful singles. Its biggest hit was “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” which became Poison’s only number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100.

The success of the album turned Dall and his bandmates into major stars in the rock music industry.

Poison followed up with “Flesh & Blood” in 1990. The album also reached number two on the Billboard 200 and further established the band as one of the leading acts of the glam metal era.

The band’s success during this period contributed significantly to Bobby Dall’s net worth and made him a recognizable figure among rock music fans.

Changes in the Band

Poison’s lineup changed several times throughout the 1990s.

The band’s 1993 album, “Native Tongue,” featured guitarist Richie Kotzen after C.C. DeVille was dismissed from the group.

Despite the changes, Dall remained an important member of Poison and continued performing with the band.

The music landscape changed significantly during the 1990s as grunge and alternative rock became more popular. However, Poison continued to maintain a loyal fan base.

Poison Reunion

In 1999, the original members of Poison reunited for a greatest hits tour.

The tour was successful and helped renew interest in the band. The reunion also led to the release of “Crack a Smile… and More!” in 2000.

Poison subsequently released “Power to the People,” which marked another return of the original lineup. The band later released “Hollyweird” in 2002, its last album featuring all original material.

In the years that followed, Poison released compilation albums, cover projects, and live recordings.

The band also continued to tour with other major rock acts, including Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe. These performances allowed Dall to continue earning income from live music decades after Poison first became famous.

Dall also briefly performed with C.C. DeVille, Rikki Rockett, and vocalist Brandon Gibbs under the name the Special Guests.

Altercation with Bret Michaels

Poison has experienced its share of conflicts over the years.

One notable incident occurred during a Poison performance in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2006. An altercation broke out between Dall and lead singer Bret Michaels during the show.

Michaels reportedly threw his microphone at Dall, who responded by striking Michaels with his bass guitar. The two musicians were separated after the confrontation, with Michaels suffering a knee injury.

The incident became one of the more memorable moments in the band’s history, highlighting tensions that occasionally developed among its members.

Personal Life

Bobby Dall married Michelle in 1989. The couple had two children, Zachary and Zoe, before divorcing in 2000.

Dall has largely maintained a private personal life away from the spotlight. He lives in Indialantic, Florida.

Also Read: Michael Schenker Net Worth