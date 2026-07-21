Rosa Kafaji Siblings: A Closer Look at the Footballer’s Family Tree

Rusul Rosa Kafaji is a Swedish professional footballer who plays as a forward for Brighton & Hove Albion on loan from Arsenal in the Women’s Super League and represents the Sweden national team.

Born on July 5, 2003, in Solna, Sweden, to parents originally from Iraq, she has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting young attacking talents known for her pace, quick feet, technical skill, versatility, and work rate.

She can play as a striker, winger, or attacking midfielder.

Kafaji grew up in the Stockholm suburbs, including Akalla and Kallhäll, in a working-class environment.

Her family’s journey involved fleeing Iraq during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, with stops in several countries before settling in Sweden.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Rosa was raised primarily by her mother following her parents’ divorce during her childhood, with her father later returning to Iraq.

She has two older siblings: a brother named Ali and a sister.

Her brother Ali played a particularly influential role, introducing her to football at a young age by needing her for neighborhood matches and later supporting her career by taking her to trainings and acting as a mentor.

Also Read: Daphne van Domselaar Siblings: Get to Know Naomi van Domselaar

Career

Kafaji started her youth career with Kallhälls FF and Bele Barkarby before joining AIK in 2015.

She made her senior debut for AIK in the Elitettan (second division) in 2019 at age 15, quickly impressing with goals and assists.

In 2020, she scored 12 goals in 18 matches, helping AIK win promotion to the Damallsvenskan.

In January 2022, she transferred to BK Häcken for a significant fee (one of the largest in Swedish women’s football at the time).

Despite a broken leg early in her time there, she recovered strongly and became Häcken’s top scorer in 2023/24 with 15 goals, while shining in the UEFA Women’s Champions League with four goals, including key contributions against Real Madrid as the club reached the quarter-finals.

Arsenal signed her on a long-term contract in August 2024.

She scored her first goal for the club against West Ham and contributed to Arsenal’s UEFA Women’s Champions League success in 2025, though injury limited her involvement later that season.

In August 2025, she joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a season-long loan for more regular playing time.

She made her senior international debut for Sweden in October 2023 and has earned caps at various youth levels.

Accolades

Kafaji has earned recognition as one of UEFA’s top young players to watch and has achieved success at both club and international levels.

With AIK, she helped secure promotion from the Elitettan in 2020.

At Häcken, she was the club’s top scorer and played a pivotal role in their historic Champions League run.

With Arsenal, she contributed to the 2025 UEFA Women’s Champions League title.

Individually, her performances have drawn praise for her fearlessness and creativity, establishing her as a key prospect in Swedish and European women’s football.