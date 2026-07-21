Pauline Njoroge resigns from Jubilee Party, joins Linda Mwananchi movement

Political communications strategist Pauline Njoroge has resigned from the Jubilee Party after 14 years, ending her tenure as the party’s Deputy Organizing Secretary and member of its National Executive Committee (NEC).

In a statement released on Tuesday, Njoroge said the decision marked the beginning of a new chapter in her political career, as she commits fully to the Linda Mwananchi movement.

She traced her political journey to 2012 when she joined The National Alliance (TNA) as Communications Manager before the party merged with the United Republican Party (URP) to form the Jubilee Party.

Reflecting on her time in Jubilee, Njoroge described the experience as “transformational,” saying it had shaped her political outlook and professional career.

She expressed gratitude to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Jubilee Party leader, whom she credited for mentoring her and providing opportunities that expanded her understanding of leadership and governance both in Kenya and internationally.

“He has been more than a leader to me. He has been a mentor, a teacher and a political father,” she said, adding that she would continue to seek his wisdom and counsel despite leaving the party.

Njoroge said she had been involved with the Linda Mwananchi movement since February and had become convinced that it offers a platform for advancing good governance, constitutionalism, accountability, the rule of law and servant leadership.

She also aligned herself with the broader “Wantam” campaign, describing it as a call for national renewal founded on integrity, constitutionalism and people-centred leadership.

According to Njoroge, her resignation was a difficult but carefully considered decision made to allow her to dedicate herself fully to the movement’s objectives.

She said she was leaving Jubilee with gratitude, lasting friendships and respect for the party and its leadership.

Njoroge maintained that Linda Mwananchi is more than a political movement, describing it as a commitment to stand with ordinary Kenyans, defend constitutionalism, human rights and the rule of law, while promoting accountable leadership that puts citizens first.