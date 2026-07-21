How to Calculate Amount Before VAT

When the price of a product or service already includes Value Added Tax (VAT), you may need to determine the original price before the tax was added. This is useful for accounting, invoicing, budgeting, and business reporting. To calculate the amount before VAT, you need to know the applicable VAT rate and apply the correct formula. Learning how to calculate the amount before VAT helps you separate the tax from the total price accurately and avoid calculation errors.

Before performing any calculation, make sure the amount you have is VAT-inclusive.

If the amount already excludes VAT, you do not need to remove the tax.

Check whether the price includes VAT

Identify the total amount paid

Confirm the applicable VAT rate

Use the VAT Removal Formula

To calculate the original amount before VAT, divide the total VAT-inclusive amount by (1 + VAT rate).

For example, if the VAT rate is 15%, divide the total amount by 1.15. If the VAT rate is 16%, divide the total amount by 1.16.

Divide the total amount by 1 + VAT rate

Use the correct VAT percentage for your country

The result is the original amount before VAT

Calculate the VAT Amount

Once you have calculated the amount before VAT, subtract it from the total amount to determine the VAT charged.

This allows you to identify both the net amount and the tax portion.

VAT Amount = Total Amount − Amount Before VAT

Double-check your calculations

Record both values if required

Verify Your Calculation

To ensure your calculation is correct, multiply the amount before VAT by (1 + VAT rate).

The result should match the original VAT-inclusive amount.

Multiply the original amount by 1 + VAT rate

Compare it with the total amount

Correct any calculation errors if necessary

Use a Calculator or Spreadsheet for Accuracy

If you frequently work with VAT calculations, consider using a calculator or spreadsheet to minimise errors and save time.

This is especially useful for businesses that process multiple invoices or sales transactions.

Use a calculator for quick calculations

Create a spreadsheet formula for repeated use

Keep records of your calculations

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