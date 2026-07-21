Calculating a car installment helps you understand how much you are likely to pay each month before applying for vehicle finance. Your monthly repayment depends on several factors, including the purchase price of the vehicle, your deposit, the interest rate, the loan term, and whether there is a balloon payment. Learning how to calculate a car installment allows you to budget more effectively and choose a finance option that suits your financial situation.

Start by identifying the total purchase price of the vehicle you want to buy.

If you plan to pay a deposit, subtract it from the purchase price to determine the amount you need to finance.

Note the vehicle purchase price

Subtract your deposit if applicable

Calculate the loan amount

Check the Interest Rate

Find out the annual interest rate that the finance provider will charge.

The interest rate may be fixed or linked to the prime lending rate, depending on your finance agreement.

Ask for the quoted interest rate

Confirm whether it is fixed or variable

Use the correct rate in your calculations

Choose the Loan Term

Select the repayment period for your vehicle finance.

Common loan terms range from 12 to 72 months, although longer terms may be available. A longer loan term usually lowers the monthly installment but increases the total interest paid.

Choose the repayment period

Compare different loan terms

Consider the total borrowing cost

Include Any Additional Costs

Remember that your monthly repayment may not be limited to the loan amount alone.

Vehicle finance may also include initiation fees, monthly service fees, insurance, maintenance plans, or a balloon payment at the end of the loan.

Include finance fees if applicable

Budget for insurance and other costs

Check whether the loan includes a balloon payment

Use a Car Finance Calculator

Once you have the purchase price, deposit, interest rate, and loan term, use a reputable car finance calculator to estimate your monthly installment.

Compare different repayment scenarios by adjusting the deposit amount or loan term until you find an option that fits your budget.

Enter the loan amount

Add the interest rate and repayment period

Review the estimated monthly installment

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