How to Calculate Amount Excluding VAT

Value Added Tax (VAT) is often included in the total price of goods and services, making it necessary to calculate the amount excluding VAT for accounting, invoicing, and budgeting purposes. Determining the VAT-exclusive amount allows you to identify the original price before tax was added. Learning how to calculate an amount excluding VAT helps you prepare accurate financial records and better understand the true cost of a product or service.

Before calculating the VAT-exclusive amount, verify that the price you have is VAT-inclusive.

You also need to know the VAT rate that was applied, as this varies between countries.

Confirm the amount includes VAT

Identify the applicable VAT rate

Use the correct total amount

Apply the VAT Exclusion Formula

To calculate the amount excluding VAT, divide the total VAT-inclusive amount by (1 + VAT rate).

For example, if the VAT rate is 15%, divide the total amount by 1.15. If the VAT rate is 16%, divide the total amount by 1.16.

Divide the total amount by 1 + VAT rate

Use the correct VAT percentage

The result is the VAT-exclusive amount

Calculate the VAT Portion

After finding the VAT-exclusive amount, subtract it from the total amount to determine how much VAT was charged.

This helps separate the tax from the original selling price.

VAT = Total Amount − VAT-exclusive Amount

Record both amounts if required

Check your calculations for accuracy

Verify the Result

Multiply the VAT-exclusive amount by (1 + VAT rate) to confirm your calculation.

The answer should match the original VAT-inclusive amount.

Multiply by 1 + VAT rate

Compare with the original total

Correct any errors if necessary

Use a Calculator or Spreadsheet

If you calculate VAT regularly, using a calculator or spreadsheet can make the process faster and reduce the risk of mistakes.

This is especially useful for businesses that prepare invoices or financial reports.

Use a calculator for quick results

Create a spreadsheet formula for repeated calculations

Save your calculations for future reference

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