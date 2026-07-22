Closing inventory, also known as ending inventory, is the value of the stock a business has remaining at the end of an accounting period. It is an important figure in accounting because it helps determine the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS), gross profit, and the value of inventory reported in the financial statements. Whether you run a small business or manage a large company, knowing how to calculate closing inventory helps you maintain accurate records and make informed financial decisions.

Start by identifying the value of the inventory available at the beginning of the accounting period.

This amount serves as the starting point for calculating your closing inventory.

Record the opening inventory value

Use accurate accounting records

Verify the opening balance

Calculate Inventory Purchases

Add together the value of all inventory purchased during the accounting period.

Include all stock acquired for resale or production, along with any direct costs associated with purchasing the inventory where applicable.

Add all inventory purchases

Include relevant acquisition costs

Keep purchase records updated

Calculate the Cost of Goods Sold

Determine the total value of the inventory sold during the accounting period.

The Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) should be calculated using your chosen inventory valuation method, such as FIFO or the weighted average method.

Calculate the Cost of Goods Sold

Use the correct inventory valuation method

Verify the calculation for accuracy

Apply the Closing Inventory Formula

Use the following formula to calculate closing inventory:

Closing Inventory = Opening Inventory + Purchases − Cost of Goods Sold

For example, if your opening inventory is Sh 50,000, purchases during the period are Sh 120,000, and the Cost of Goods Sold is Sh 140,000, your closing inventory will be:

Sh 50,000 + Sh 120,000 − Sh 140,000 = Sh 30,000

Add opening inventory and purchases

Subtract the Cost of Goods Sold

Record the closing inventory value

Verify Your Inventory Balance

After completing the calculation, compare the result with a physical stock count.

If there are differences, investigate possible causes such as damaged goods, theft, stock shortages, or recording errors, and update your inventory records accordingly.

Conduct a physical stock count

Compare physical and accounting records

Correct any discrepancies if necessary

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