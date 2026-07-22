How to Calculate Cost of Sales Formula

Cost of sales, also known as Cost of Goods Sold (COGS), is the direct cost of the goods a business sells during an accounting period. It includes the cost of inventory that has been sold but excludes indirect expenses such as marketing, rent, and administrative costs. Calculating the cost of sales is essential because it helps determine gross profit, prepare accurate financial statements, and evaluate business performance. Learning how to calculate the cost of sales formula enables business owners, accountants, and students to understand the true cost of generating sales.

Begin by identifying the value of the inventory available at the beginning of the accounting period. This is the stock that remained from the previous accounting period and serves as the starting point for your calculation.

The opening inventory should match the previous period’s closing inventory to ensure consistency in your financial records.

Record the opening inventory value

Verify the opening balance

Use accurate accounting records

Calculate Inventory Purchases

Next, determine the total value of all inventory purchased during the accounting period. Include only inventory bought for resale or production, together with any direct costs related to acquiring the inventory.

Keeping accurate purchase records ensures that your cost of sales calculation is reliable and complete.

Add all inventory purchases

Include direct acquisition costs where applicable

Maintain accurate purchase records

Determine the Closing Inventory

Calculate the value of the inventory remaining at the end of the accounting period. This represents the stock that has not yet been sold and is usually determined through a physical stock count or inventory management system.

Accurate closing inventory figures are essential because they directly affect your cost of sales and gross profit.

Conduct a physical stock count

Determine the value of unsold inventory

Confirm the closing inventory balance

Apply the Cost of Sales Formula

Use the following formula to calculate the cost of sales:

Cost of Sales = Opening Inventory + Purchases − Closing Inventory

For example, if your opening inventory is Sh 100,000, purchases during the period are Sh 250,000, and your closing inventory is Sh 70,000, then:

Cost of Sales = Sh 100,000 + Sh 250,000 − Sh 70,000

Cost of Sales = Sh 280,000

This means the direct cost of the goods sold during the accounting period is Sh 280,000.

Add opening inventory and purchases

Subtract the closing inventory

Record the calculated cost of sales

Review Your Calculation

After calculating the cost of sales, compare your results with your inventory records and financial statements to ensure accuracy. If there are discrepancies, investigate possible causes such as damaged stock, theft, recording errors, or inventory shortages.

Regularly reviewing your calculations helps maintain accurate financial records and improves inventory management.

Compare accounting records with inventory records

Correct any discrepancies

Update financial statements where necessary

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