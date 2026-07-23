Man found dead at Githurai bar as police probe suspected stupefying

Police in Kiambu County launched investigations after a man was found dead inside a bar in Githurai 45 in a case suspected to involve stupefying.

The incident was reported on Wednesday afternoon by the manager of Marina Lounge, after a customer was found unresponsive several hours after entering the establishment.

According to the report, the deceased arrived at the lounge at around 5 a.m. in the company of a woman. The pair reportedly bought two bottles of beer and drank together before the woman left, leaving the man behind.

At about 11 a.m., a bar attendant, noticed the man was still seated at a table and was unresponsive. She alerted the manager, who called a doctor to examine him.

The doctor confirmed that the man had died, prompting the manager to report the incident to Githurai Mwiki Police Station.

Police officers from Githurai Mwiki Police Station, accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), visited the scene and found the deceased seated on a chair, leaning to one side, with no visible physical injuries.

During the examination of the scene, investigators recovered a bottle of beer and a glass containing beer with crystal-like substances at the bottom. The items were collected as exhibits for forensic analysis.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers from Juja processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Kenyatta University Referral Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, including whether the deceased may have been drugged before he died.

This is the latest such incident of stupefying to happen amid police operations to address the menace.

On July 7, a banker and university lecturer Edgar Mokua was found dead in Roysambu area, Nairobi after he had been stupefied.

His body was discovered after he mysteriously disappeared from his Lavington home.

Mokua was last seen on July 6, 2026, when he left his residence at Princes Park, Lavington, at around 4:20 p.m. and never returned.

Concerned relatives reported him missing at Muthangari Police Station after efforts to trace him proved futile. He had been seen in clubs in the area.

Five days later, his body was found at the City Mortuary, where it had been taken by police officers from Kiamumbi Police Station after being recovered near Woodcreek Academy in Roysambu area.

The case’s complexity prompted a swift takeover by homicide detectives, and preliminary investigations revealed a series of events leading to Mokua’s demise.

He was a quantity surveyor and worked at local banks.

Detectives established that on the night he disappeared, Mokua had spent several hours at Kettle Club in Lavington with two men and a woman before the group proceeded to Ibiza Club at Lavington Mall. His companions later left, leaving him behind, never to be seen again.

His body was later discovered dumped near Woodcreek Academy.

Thanks to forensic intelligence, investigators established that a grey Toyota Ractis was the vehicle responsible for dropping Mokua’s body at the scene before speeding away.

A manhunt for the suspect was immediately initiated, and through forensic trails, detectives managed to arrest Richard Gikuhe Mbugua within Ruiru Blue Estate, the owner of the Toyota Ractis and recovered the motor vehicle at Murera Farm within Juja.

Meanwhile, the impounded motor vehicle has been detained as exhibit.

It is believed Mokua was stupefied leading to his sudden death.

Those behind it stole money from his bank accounts before dumping the body where it was found. Stupefying has been on the rise amid efforts to address the menace. Police said they are investigating the case involving a man. Cases involving suspected stupefying substances have been on the rise, with police urging members of the public to exercise caution when meeting unfamiliar individuals and to closely monitor their drinks in social settings.

Police said they had recorded a surge in the incidents and the gang behind the same came from in and around Nairobi. In some unfortunate incidents, victims of stupefying have lost their lives after being heavily drugged, hence the need to exercise caution and always party around known friends who would have your back in case of such danger, police say.