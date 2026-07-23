Calculating expenses is an essential part of managing personal finances or running a business. Expenses represent the money spent on goods, services, or day-to-day operations over a specific period. By tracking and calculating your expenses accurately, you can create a realistic budget, identify unnecessary spending, and improve your financial planning. Learning how to calculate expenses helps you make informed financial decisions and maintain better control of your money.

Begin by listing every expense incurred during the period you want to calculate, such as a week, month, or year.

Include both fixed expenses, such as rent and insurance, and variable expenses, such as groceries, transport, and entertainment.

List all fixed expenses

Record all variable expenses

Include every payment made

Gather Your Financial Records

Collect documents that show your spending, including receipts, invoices, bank statements, and electronic payment records.

Having complete records helps ensure that no expenses are overlooked.

Collect receipts and invoices

Review bank statements

Check digital payment records

Add All Your Expenses Together

Calculate the total amount spent by adding each expense.

If you are calculating business expenses, include only costs directly related to business operations. For personal expenses, include all household and personal spending.

Total Expenses = Expense 1 + Expense 2 + Expense 3 + …

For example, if your monthly expenses are:

Rent = Sh 25,000

Transport = Sh 6,000

Groceries = Sh 12,000

Utilities = Sh 5,000

Total Expenses = Sh 25,000 + Sh 6,000 + Sh 12,000 + Sh 5,000 = Sh 48,000

Add each expense carefully

Double-check your calculations

Record the total expenses

Categorise Your Expenses

Group your expenses into categories to understand where your money is being spent.

Common categories include housing, transport, food, utilities, education, healthcare, and entertainment.

Group similar expenses together

Review spending by category

Identify areas where costs can be reduced

Review and Monitor Your Expenses

Regularly compare your expenses with your income or budget to determine whether you are spending within your means.

Monitoring your expenses every month helps you identify spending patterns and make better financial decisions.

Compare expenses with your budget

Review your spending regularly

Adjust your budget when necessary

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