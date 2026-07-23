Kim Fields is an American actress, director and television personality who has an estimated net worth of $6 million. She is best known for playing Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on the NBC sitcom “The Facts of Life” and Regine Hunter on the Fox sitcom “Living Single.”

Fields began her acting career as a child and became a household name after joining “The Facts of Life” at just 10 years old. The series ran from 1979 to 1988 and established her as one of the most recognizable young stars on American television.

After the sitcom ended, Fields successfully transitioned into adult roles. Her career received another major boost when she was cast as Regine Hunter on “Living Single,” which ran from 1993 to 1998.

Beyond acting, Fields has built a career behind the camera as a television director. She has directed episodes of several popular sitcoms, including “Kenan & Kel” and Tyler Perry’s “House of Payne.” Her work in acting, directing and television has contributed to her estimated $6 million net worth.

Kim Fields Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth May 12, 1969 Place of Birth New York City

Early Life

Kim Victoria Fields was born on May 12, 1969, in New York City. She grew up in a family with strong connections to the entertainment industry. Her mother, Chip Fields-Hurd, is an actress and director, while her younger sister, Alexis Fields, also pursued a career in acting.

Fields developed an interest in performing at an early age. She appeared in television commercials before securing roles in popular television programs. Among her early credits were appearances on “Good Times” and “Diff’rent Strokes.”

Her early exposure to the entertainment industry helped prepare her for a career that would eventually span acting, directing and television production.

Kim Fields’ Breakthrough on ‘The Facts of Life’

Fields landed the role that would make her famous in 1979 when she was cast as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on “The Facts of Life.” She was only 10 years old when she joined the series.

Tootie was known for her energetic personality, sharp sense of humor and signature catchphrase, “We’re in troouu-ble!” The character quickly became one of the show’s most popular figures.

Fields remained with “The Facts of Life” throughout its entire run, appearing on the series from 1979 to 1988. The show followed a group of girls attending the fictional Eastland School and became one of the most successful sitcoms of its era.

Her performance earned Fields two Young Artist Awards and helped establish her as a prominent child actress.

While working on the series, Fields also explored music. She released singles including “He Loves Me He Loves Me Not” and “Dear Michael,” with the latter reaching the R&B charts.

Her success as a young actress provided an early foundation for her career and played an important role in building her wealth.

Transition to ‘Living Single’

After “The Facts of Life” ended, Fields took a break from acting to focus on her education. She later returned to television in the early 1990s, appearing on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in 1993.

The same year, she landed another major role as Regine Hunter on “Living Single.”

The Fox sitcom starred Fields alongside Queen Latifah, Kim Coles and Erika Alexander. The series followed the lives, careers and relationships of a group of friends living in Brooklyn, New York.

Fields remained on “Living Single” until the show ended in 1998. Her role as Regine allowed her to successfully transition from a child star into an adult television actress.

The success of “Living Single” further strengthened Fields’ profile in the entertainment industry and became another significant milestone in her career.

Kim Fields’ Career as a Television Director

Fields eventually expanded her career beyond acting and began working behind the camera as a director.

She directed several episodes of the Nickelodeon sitcom “Kenan & Kel,” a popular series starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. Her work on the show marked an important step in her development as a television director.

Fields later directed episodes of other television programs, including “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” “Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns” and “Let’s Stay Together.”

Her directing work became an important part of her professional career. By taking on roles behind the camera, Fields was able to expand her opportunities in the television industry beyond acting.

Other Television and Film Roles

Throughout the 2000s, Fields continued appearing in television shows and made-for-TV productions. Her credits during this period included appearances on programs such as “One on One,” “The Golden Palace” and “The Comeback.”

She also remained connected to her “The Facts of Life” roots and reunited with former co-star Lisa Whelchel on several occasions.

In 2017, Fields appeared in the Christian drama film “A Question of Faith,” playing Theresa Newman. The project marked one of her notable film roles during this period.

Fields also continued working in television, balancing acting with her work as a director and producer.

Reality Television Career

Fields expanded her television presence by appearing on reality programs.

In 2015, she joined the cast of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for its eighth season. Her time on the reality series was relatively brief, and she announced that she would not return for another season.

In 2016, Fields competed on the 22nd season of “Dancing with the Stars.” She was partnered with professional dancer Sasha Farber and ultimately finished in eighth place.

Her reality television appearances introduced her to a new generation of viewers while allowing fans to see another side of her personality outside scripted television.

‘The Upshaws’ and Recent Career

Fields returned to scripted television in a major way when she joined the cast of Netflix’s sitcom “The Upshaws.”

The series, created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes, premiered in 2021 and focuses on a working-class Black family in Indiana.

Fields plays Regina Upshaw, the matriarch of the Upshaw family. The role gave her another prominent television position decades after her breakthrough on “The Facts of Life” and “Living Single.”

She has also made guest appearances on television programs including “Cobra Kai” and “Insecure.”

Her continued work in television has allowed Fields to maintain a long-running career in the entertainment industry while taking on both acting and directing opportunities.

Kim Fields’ Personal Life

Fields has been married twice. In 1995, she married film producer Johnathan Franklin. The marriage ended in divorce in 2001.

She later began a relationship with actor Christopher Morgan. The couple welcomed their first son in 2007 and married in a private ceremony that same year.

Fields and Morgan later welcomed a second son in 2014.

Fields has also continued to pursue her education and professional interests outside acting. She attended Pepperdine University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree.

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