Famke Janssen is a Dutch actress and former fashion model who has an estimated net worth of $20 million. She is best known for playing Dr. Jean Grey in the “X-Men” film series and Ava Moore on the FX medical drama “Nip/Tuck.”

Janssen has built a successful career in film and television spanning several decades. Her breakthrough roles include playing Xenia Onatopp in the James Bond film “GoldenEye” and Jean Grey in the “X-Men” franchise. She later gained further recognition for her role as Lenore “Lenny” Mills in the “Taken” film trilogy.

Beyond her work in major Hollywood productions, Janssen has appeared in numerous independent films and television series. She has also worked as a filmmaker and has been involved in humanitarian and animal rights causes. Her extensive career in entertainment has contributed to her estimated $20 million net worth.

Famke Janssen Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth November 5, 1964 Place of Birth Amstelveen, North Holland, Netherlands

Early Life

Famke Beumer Janssen was born on November 5, 1964, in Amstelveen, North Holland, Netherlands. She has two sisters, Antoinette and Marjolein.

Janssen grew up speaking Dutch and later became fluent in English and French. She initially studied economics at the University of Amsterdam before moving to the United States to pursue opportunities in the fashion industry.

She later attended Columbia University in New York, where she studied literature and creative writing. Her academic background gave her a strong foundation in the arts and complemented her growing interest in acting and storytelling.

Famke Janssen’s Modeling Career

Before becoming a successful actress, Janssen worked as a professional fashion model. She moved to the United States in 1984 and signed with Elite Model Management.

During her modeling career, she worked with several internationally recognized fashion brands. Her professional associations included Victoria’s Secret, Giorgio Armani, Yves Saint Laurent and Chanel.

Janssen eventually left the modeling industry in the early 1990s and turned her attention toward acting. Her transition from fashion to entertainment marked the beginning of a career that would later make her a recognizable figure in Hollywood.

Breakthrough Role in ‘GoldenEye’

Janssen began building her acting career with television and film appearances in the early 1990s. She made her television debut with a guest role on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” in 1992, playing Kamala.

The same year, she made her feature film debut in the crime drama “Fathers & Sons,” which starred Jeff Goldblum.

Her major breakthrough came in 1995 when she was cast as Xenia Onatopp in the James Bond film “GoldenEye.” The movie starred Pierce Brosnan as the iconic British secret agent James Bond.

Janssen’s portrayal of the deadly femme fatale became one of the film’s most memorable performances. The role helped establish her as a rising Hollywood actress and opened the door to more prominent film opportunities.

Film Career and ‘X-Men’ Success

Following her appearance in “GoldenEye,” Janssen continued taking on roles in a variety of film genres. She appeared in movies such as “Lord of Illusions,” “City of Industry,” “The Gingerbread Man,” “Deep Rising,” “Rounders” and “Celebrity.”

Her career reached another major milestone in 2000 when she was cast as Dr. Jean Grey in the superhero film “X-Men.” The movie became a major success and helped establish a successful superhero franchise.

Janssen reprised her role in “X2” in 2003 and “X-Men: The Last Stand” in 2006. In the latter film, her character also developed into the powerful Phoenix persona.

She later made brief appearances as Jean Grey in “The Wolverine” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

The “X-Men” franchise became one of the most important parts of Janssen’s acting career and significantly increased her international profile.

Other Major Film Roles

While the “X-Men” franchise remains one of her most recognizable credits, Janssen has appeared in numerous other films throughout her career.

Her credits include the crime comedy “Made,” the family drama “Eulogy,” the psychological thriller “Hide and Seek,” the romantic comedy “The Treatment,” the drama “Turn the River” and the coming-of-age film “The Wackness.”

In 2008, she joined the cast of “Taken,” playing Lenore “Lenny” Mills, the former wife of Liam Neeson’s character, Bryan Mills. Janssen reprised the role in “Taken 2” and “Taken 3.”

Her later film credits include “The Show,” “All I Wish,” “Once Upon a Time in Venice,” “Bayou Caviar,” “Primal,” “The Postcard Killings” and “Endless.”

Her ability to move between blockbuster productions, thrillers, dramas and independent films has helped her maintain a long-running career in the entertainment industry.

Television Career

Janssen has also built an extensive television career. In the 1990s, she appeared in episodes of shows including “Melrose Place” and “The Untouchables.”

Her first major television role came in 2004 when she joined the cast of the FX medical drama “Nip/Tuck.” She played Ava Moore, a life coach who became an important character in the series.

Janssen later took on a leading role in the Netflix horror series “Hemlock Grove,” where she portrayed Olivia Godfrey, the matriarch of a wealthy family.

She also appeared as Eve Rothlow on the ABC legal thriller “How to Get Away with Murder.” Her role on the series spanned several episodes between 2015 and 2020.

During the same period, Janssen appeared in NBC’s crime thriller “The Blacklist” as Susan Hargrave. She later reprised the character in the short-lived spinoff series “The Blacklist: Redemption.”

Her other television credits include voice work on “SuperMansion” and an appearance in the acclaimed miniseries “When They See Us.”

Directing Career

Janssen has also explored filmmaking from behind the camera. In 2011, she made her feature film directorial debut with “Bringing Up Bobby.”

The film was written, directed and produced by Janssen and starred Milla Jovovich as a former European con artist and single mother living in the United States.

The cast also included Bill Pullman, Rory Cochrane, Marcia Cross and Spencer List.

Her involvement in the project demonstrated her interest in expanding beyond acting and taking greater creative control over film production.

Personal Life

Janssen married writer and director Kip Williams in 1995. The couple later divorced in 2000.

The actress has generally maintained a private personal life and has spoken publicly about her decision not to have children.

Janssen has also been involved in various causes outside the entertainment industry. In 2007, she participated in a PETA campaign alongside her dog, Licorice, to raise awareness about animal rights.

In 2008, she was appointed a Goodwill Ambassador for Integrity by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. The role reflected her involvement in efforts promoting integrity and addressing corruption.

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