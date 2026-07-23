Alyssa Thompson Siblings: Meet Gisele and Zoe Thompson

Alyssa Paola Thompson is an American professional soccer player born on November 7, 2004, in Los Angeles, California.

She plays as a forward, known for her exceptional pace, tenacity, technical skill, and ability to play on either wing.

Thompson rose rapidly through the ranks to become one of the brightest young talents in U.S. women’s soccer.

A product of the Los Angeles area, she made history as the first high school player drafted into the NWSL and the youngest No. 1 overall pick.

She has represented the United States at youth and senior levels, including at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and currently plays in the Women’s Super League.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Alyssa has two younger sisters, Gisele Thompson, a defender who plays professionally alongside or in parallel with Alyssa in club and international settings, and Zoe Thompson, the youngest of the three.

The sisters grew up in a competitive household in Studio City, participating in multiple sports and pushing each other from a young age.

Alyssa and Gisele, born just 13 months apart, have shared a particularly strong bond, often training together, rooming together, and achieving milestones side by side, including becoming the first high school athletes to sign NIL deals with Nike.

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Career

Thompson’s talent emerged early as she competed on boys’ teams at Total Futbol Academy and later with Real So Cal.

At Harvard-Westlake School, she starred in high school soccer, notably scoring 48 goals and providing 14 assists in 17 games as a sophomore, earning Gatorade National Player of the Year honors.

She also excelled in track, running the 100m in impressive times.

In 2023, Angel City FC selected her first overall in the NWSL Draft straight out of high school, a historic move.

She quickly made an impact, earning Rookie of the Month honors and contributing consistently with goals and assists.

Her sister Gisele later joined her at the club, creating memorable on-field moments, including the first sibling goal combination in NWSL history.

In 2025, Thompson transferred to Chelsea in the WSL for a significant fee, one of the highest for an NWSL-to-European move, where she has continued to shine as a dynamic winger and goal scorer.

Internationally, she debuted for the USWNT in 2022 at age 17 against England at Wembley Stadium, becoming one of the youngest debutants in recent history.

She featured in the 2023 World Cup and has earned growing caps, scoring key goals (such as in the SheBelieves Cup) and establishing herself as a regular contributor under coaches like Emma Hayes.

Accolades

Thompson was named Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year in 2021 and an NWSL Rookie of the Month.

With Angel City, she accumulated solid goal and assist tallies and helped the team progress.

At Chelsea, she has scored in domestic and European competitions while adapting quickly to the WSL.

On the international stage, she contributed to U-20 successes like the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship and has won the SheBelieves Cup with the senior team, including earning tournament MVP honors in 2026 after scoring the decisive goal.