Wieke Kaptein Siblings: All About Steff and Cas

Wieke Hendrikje Maria Kaptein is a Dutch professional footballer born on 29 August 2005 in Hengelo, Netherlands.

She plays as a midfielder for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League and for the Netherlands national team.

The right-footed player has risen rapidly through the ranks to become one of the most promising young talents in women’s football.

Kaptein grew up in a sports-oriented family in Hengelo and began her football journey at the local club Achilles ’12.

Her talent was evident early, leading to a professional contract with FC Twente at the age of 15.

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Accolades

Siblings

Wieke has two older brothers, Steff and Cas, who have played significant roles in her development both on and off the pitch.

Growing up in a football family, she often joined her brothers’ training sessions and matches at Achilles ’12.

It was during one of these occasions, at age five, that she famously ran onto the field and refused to leave, prompting her brothers to encourage their mother to let her play football instead of the brief gymnastics stint she had tried.

Steff and Cas, who have played at clubs such as Excelsior ’31 and HSC’21 respectively, taught Wieke valuable skills like actions in one-on-one situations and crossing.

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Career

Kaptein’s senior career began explosively with FC Twente.

She made her UEFA Women’s Champions League debut at 15 and quickly established herself in the Eredivisie, contributing to the club’s league title in her first full season in 2021-22.

She scored in Champions League qualifying and gained valuable experience in domestic and European competitions.

In September 2023, she signed with Chelsea but was loaned back to Twente for the 2023-24 season, where she helped secure another Eredivisie title.

She made her full Chelsea debut in September 2024 and has since become a regular contributor in the Women’s Super League, Champions League, and domestic cups.

By the 2025-26 season, she was logging significant minutes and adding goals and assists while adapting to the high-intensity English game.

Internationally, Kaptein debuted for the Netherlands senior team in April 2023.

She became the youngest Dutch player ever to appear at a Women’s World Cup later that year in Australia and New Zealand.

She has since accumulated numerous caps, scored senior goals, and represented her country at major tournaments including the 2025 European Championship, establishing herself as a key figure in the OranjeLeeuwinnen setup.

Accolades

With Twente, Kaptein won two Eredivisie titles (2021-22 and 2023-24), the KNVB Women’s Cup, multiple Eredivisie Cups, and Dutch Super Cups.

At Chelsea, she contributed to Women’s Super League titles, the FA Women’s Cup, and League Cup successes during unbeaten or dominant campaigns.

Individually, she was named one of the world’s top nine young talents in 2023, won the Eredivisie Talent of the Year award, and has received nominations for prestigious honors such as the Golden Girl and Kopa Trophy equivalents for young players.

Her rapid rise, record as a young World Cup debutant, and consistent performances at club and international level underscore her status as one of the brightest prospects in the women’s game.