Naomi Girma Siblings: Getting to Know Nathaniel Girma

Naomi Girma is an American professional footballer born on June 14, 2000, in San Jose, California.

She plays as a centre-back for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League and is a key player for the United States women’s national team.

The left-footed defender is widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world, known for her composure on the ball, tactical intelligence, leadership, and ability to read the game.

Girma grew up in a supportive family of Eritrean-Ethiopian descent and excelled in multiple sports before focusing on soccer.

She played college soccer at Stanford University, where she became a standout performer and helped the Cardinal win national titles.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Naomi Girma has an older brother, Nathaniel Girma, who has been a significant influence in her life and athletic development.

The siblings grew up playing sports together, with Nathaniel encouraging Naomi from a young age.

Their close bond and shared competitive spirit helped shape her resilience and drive.

Also Read: Caitlin Foord Siblings: Getting to Know Jamie Foord

Career

Girma’s senior career began after a stellar college tenure at Stanford, where she earned numerous accolades including the 2021 MAC Hermann Trophy as the top college player.

She was drafted first overall by the San Diego Wave in the 2022 NWSL Draft and quickly became a starter and captain, helping the expansion team achieve remarkable success in its early years.

Internationally, she made her USWNT debut in 2022 and has since become indispensable, anchoring the backline with poise under pressure.

She played a vital role in the 2023 World Cup campaign and subsequent tournaments.

In 2025, she made a high-profile move to Chelsea in the WSL, bringing her defensive excellence and leadership to one of Europe’s top clubs.

Accolades

At the collegiate level, Girma won multiple Pac-12 titles and the NCAA Championship with Stanford.

In the NWSL with San Diego Wave, she contributed to Shield and playoff successes while earning individual recognition such as Defender of the Year and spots in the NWSL Best XI.

Internationally, she has helped the United States secure major tournament results and earned selections to FIFA Best and other global accolades.

She has been named to numerous Best XI teams and is frequently shortlisted for top defender awards.