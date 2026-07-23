Anna Friel is an English actress who has an estimated net worth of $4 million. She rose to fame in the 1990s after playing Beth Jordache on the Channel 4 soap opera “Brookside,” a role that established her as one of Britain’s rising television stars.

Friel later built an international acting career spanning television, film and theater. She became widely recognized for her role as Charlotte Charles on the ABC comedy-drama series “Pushing Daisies” and later starred in the crime drama “Marcella,” which earned her critical acclaim and several award nominations.

Throughout her career, Friel has appeared in numerous television productions and films, including “Me Without You,” “Timeline,” “Bathory,” “Land of the Lost” and “Charming the Hearts of Men.” She has also maintained a strong presence on stage, performing in productions such as “Closer,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “Uncle Vanya.”

Her decades-long career across television, film and theater have contributed to Anna Friel’s estimated net worth of $4 million.

Anna Friel Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth July 12, 1976 Place of Birth Rochdale, England

Early Life

Anna Friel was born on July 12, 1976, in Rochdale, England. She is the daughter of Julie, a special needs teacher, and Desmond Friel, a former French teacher and folk musician. She has a brother named Michael.

Friel attended Crompton House CE School before continuing her education at Holy Cross College. She developed an interest in acting at a young age and began pursuing professional opportunities as a teenager.

Her early entry into the entertainment industry eventually led to roles on some of Britain’s most popular television programs and helped launch a career that would later expand to international productions.

Anna Friel’s Breakthrough on ‘Brookside’

Friel began her professional television career in 1991 when she appeared in the Channel 4 miniseries “G.B.H.” as Susan Nelson.

She subsequently secured brief recurring roles on the ITV soap operas “Coronation Street” and “Emmerdale.” However, her major breakthrough came in 1993 when she was cast as Beth Jordache on the Channel 4 soap opera “Brookside.”

Friel played Beth for two years and became involved in one of the show’s most memorable storylines. Her character’s same-sex relationship and on-screen kiss became a significant moment in British television history and brought Friel widespread attention.

Following her departure from “Brookside,” Friel continued expanding her television career with appearances in productions such as “Tales from the Crypt” and “Cadfael.”

In 1998, she starred in the BBC adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “Our Mutual Friend.” She also appeared in television films including “St. Ives” and “The Tribe.”

Television Career

Friel continued to build her television career throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s. In 2003, she starred in the ITV television film “Watermelon.”

The following year, she took on a leading role in the short-lived Fox legal drama “The Jury” and appeared opposite Rob Lowe in the CBS romantic comedy television film “Perfect Strangers.”

One of her most notable American television roles came in 2007 when she was cast as Charlotte Charles on the ABC series “Pushing Daisies.” The series ran for two seasons and developed a strong following for its distinctive visual style and unusual storyline.

Friel’s performance earned her a Golden Globe Award nomination, further establishing her reputation outside the United Kingdom.

After “Pushing Daisies,” she appeared in productions including the miniseries “Neverland” and the television film “Treasure Guards.” In 2012, she starred as a probation officer in the BBC One drama “Public Enemies.”

Friel later appeared in the NBC series “American Odyssey” and the Norwegian miniseries “The Heavy Water War.”

Her next major television success came in 2016 when she began playing the title character in the British Nordic noir crime series “Marcella.” The series ran for three seasons and concluded in 2021.

During her time on “Marcella,” Friel also appeared in several other television productions, including “Broken,” “The Girlfriend Experience” and “Butterfly.”

Her more recent television credits include the Swedish miniseries “The Box,” the Fox musical drama “Monarch,” the BBC Two television film “Unforgivable” and the BBC One series “The Dream Lands.”

Anna Friel’s Film Career

Friel expanded her career into film in the late 1990s. Her early big-screen appearances included “The Stringer” and “The Land Girls” in 1998.

She subsequently appeared in films such as “Rogue Trader,” “Mad Cows” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

In the early 2000s, Friel took on roles in films including “Sunset Strip,” “An Everlasting Piece,” “The War Bride” and “Me Without You.” Her performance in “The War Bride” earned her a Genie Award nomination for Best Actress.

In 2003, she appeared in the science-fiction film “Timeline.” She later played nurse Roz Harmison in the sports drama “Goal!” and reprised the role in its sequel, “Goal II: Living the Dream.”

One of her most notable film performances came in 2008 when she portrayed the controversial historical figure Countess Elizabeth Báthory in the historical drama “Bathory.”

Friel continued appearing in major film productions, including “Land of the Lost,” where she starred alongside Will Ferrell. Her other film credits include “London Boulevard,” “You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger,” “Limitless,” “The Look of Love” and “Having You.”

She also appeared in “Good People,” “The Cleanse,” “I.T.” and “Tomato Red.”

In 2020, Friel starred in the horror anthology film “Books of Blood,” based on the works of author Clive Barker.

The following year, she played a civil rights activist in the historical romantic drama “Charming the Hearts of Men.” In 2023, she appeared in the Netflix psychological thriller “Locked In.”

Her extensive film career has provided another important source of professional income and helped establish her as a versatile actress capable of taking on both dramatic and commercial roles.

Stage Career

In addition to her work in television and film, theater has been an important part of Friel’s career.

She made her Broadway debut in 1999 in Patrick Marber’s play “Closer.” Her performance as Alice earned her the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play.

Friel later made her West End debut in 2001 when she played the title character in “Lulu.”

She returned to the West End later in the decade for a stage adaptation of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” The production attracted considerable attention and further established Friel as a prominent stage performer.

From 2012 to 2013, she played Yelena in a West End production of Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya.”

Her theater career has complemented her work in television and film, giving her opportunities to take on challenging roles across different forms of acting.

Anna Friel’s Sources of Wealth

Anna Friel’s estimated $4 million net worth has been built through her long career in the entertainment industry.

Television has been one of her most significant sources of income. Her roles in “Brookside,” “Pushing Daisies” and “Marcella” helped establish her as a recognizable actress in both British and American television.

Her film career has also contributed to her wealth, with credits in productions ranging from independent films to major studio projects.

Friel has additionally earned income through theater performances, including her award-winning Broadway role in “Closer” and her work in London’s West End.

Her ability to maintain a career across television, film and stage has allowed her to remain active in the entertainment industry for more than three decades.

Personal Life

Friel was in a long-term relationship with English actor David Thewlis from 2001 to 2010. The couple have a daughter, Gracie, who was born in 2005.

Despite being diagnosed with endometriosis, Friel became a mother during her relationship with Thewlis.

Following their separation, Friel was in a relationship with Welsh actor Rhys Ifans from 2011 to 2014.

She has generally maintained a relatively private personal life while continuing to focus on her acting career.

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