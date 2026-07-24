Man dies after swarm of bees attacks him in Siaya

A 63-year-old man died after he was attacked by a swarm of bees while walking to Madiany Market in Rarieda Sub-County, Siaya County.

According to police, Bilton Owade Kasera, a resident of Agege ‘B’ Village in East Uyoma Location, was attacked at about 6 p.m. on Thursday as he made his way to the market.

The victim was rushed to Madiany Sub-County Hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was later transferred to the Madiany Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

Police visited the scene as police documented the incident.

Earlier in the week, twin toddlers were killed after an attack by a swarm of bees in a village in Homa Bay.

Several locals were injured in the incident.

And police in Homa Bay County have arrested a woman after recovering an assortment of items suspected to be government stores, an imitation firearm and other exhibits during a raid at a residence in Rachuonyo North Sub-County.

Police conducted the operation on Friday shortly after midnight following intelligence leads and ongoing investigations.

The search was carried out at the Nyangweso home of a woman and man.

During the operation, officers recovered a pair of handcuffs, an M148 tactical assault bag, an imitation firearm, an Administration Police camel bag, a pair of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) jungle trousers, a brown raincoat, a pair of military boots, a generator, a grass cutter, a 6kg gas cylinder, five 13kg gas cylinders of various brands and two 20-litre jerricans containing chang’aa.

The woman was detained.

Police said she is expected to face several charges, including possession of an imitation firearm without lawful authority, possession of suspected government stores, malicious damage to government property, possession of chang’aa, possession of suspected stolen property and handling suspected stolen property, subject to the outcome of investigations.

The second suspect was not found during the operation and remains at large. Police have launched a manhunt for him.

Investigators are continuing with inquiries to establish the ownership of the recovered items and determine whether the suspects are linked to other reported offences.