Rachel Daly Siblings: All About Andrew Daly

Rachel Ann Daly is an English professional footballer born on December 6, 1991, in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

She plays predominantly as a striker for Aston Villa in the FA Women’s Super League (WSL) and is known for her versatility, having performed effectively in defense, midfield, and attack throughout her career.

A key figure in the England women’s national team (the Lionesses) for several years, she earned 84 caps and scored 16 goals before retiring from international football in 2024.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Rachel grew up in a sports-loving family as the only daughter and the younger sibling to her brother Andrew Daly.

Andy played a significant role in her early development, frequently joining their father Martyn in backyard training sessions that helped hone Rachel’s skills from a young age.

Career

Daly’s football journey began at Killinghall Nomads, where she initially played in a boys’ team before progressing to Leeds United’s girls’ centre of excellence, a club her family passionately supported.

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She made her senior debut for Leeds and later played for Lincoln Ladies before moving to the United States for college at St. John’s University.

There, she set school records with 50 goals in three seasons and earned All-American honors.

Drafted sixth overall by the Houston Dash in the 2016 NWSL College Draft, Daly spent six seasons in the United States, becoming the club’s all-time leading goalscorer with 42 goals.

She contributed to their 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup victory and earned individual accolades during her time there.

A brief loan at West Ham United preceded her permanent return to England with Aston Villa in 2022.

In her debut WSL season with Villa, she excelled as a striker, scoring a record-equaling 22 goals in 22 games to win the Golden Boot.

She has since captained the side and continued to impress with her goal-scoring prowess and leadership.

Internationally, Daly debuted for England in 2016 and showcased her versatility under different coaches, often deployed at left-back during the successful Euro 2022 campaign that England won on home soil.

She also featured in the 2019 and 2023 World Cups, helping secure silver in the latter, and represented Great Britain at the 2021 Olympics.

She announced her international retirement in April 2024 after a substitute appearance in a qualifier.

Accolades

At club level, Daly won the Premier League Cup with Leeds United, the NWSL Challenge Cup with Houston Dash (where she was also MVP), and has been a standout at Aston Villa.

Her 2022-23 WSL season brought the Golden Boot, PFA Women’s Players’ Player of the Year, Player of the Season, and multiple Player of the Month awards.

She holds the joint record for most goals in a WSL season with 22.

With England, she triumphed at Euro 2022, won the Arnold Clark Cup in 2022 and 2023, and reached the 2023 World Cup final.

In 2025, she was awarded an MBE for her services to association football.