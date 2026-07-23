Lucy Bronze Siblings: Get to Know Jorge and Sophie Bronze

Lucia Roberta Tough Bronze, commonly known as Lucy Bronze, is an English professional footballer born on 28 October 1991 in Berwick-upon-Tweed, England.

She plays as a right-back for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League and is a key player for the England national team.

The right-footed defender is widely regarded as one of the greatest right-backs in women’s football history and one of the most decorated players of her generation.

Bronze grew up on Holy Island (Lindisfarne) in Northumberland in a multicultural household with a Portuguese father and English mother.

She developed her love for football playing with her siblings and in local boys’ teams before transitioning to the women’s game.

She holds an MBE and is celebrated for her longevity, winning major trophies across England, France, and Spain.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Lucy has an older brother, Jorge Bronze (born about two years earlier), and a younger sister, Sophie Bronze (seven years younger).

Jorge, who has competed in marathons and works as a risk manager, played a pivotal role in sparking Lucy’s interest in football.

The pair would kick a ball around the garden, streets, and fields, engaging in fierce but supportive competitions that helped hone her skills.

Jorge and his wife Charis have two children, Freddie and Alzira, who often see their aunt Lucy’s matches as a fun family outing.

Sophie is a heptathlete who has competed in combined events.

Also Read: Geyse Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Football Player

Career

Bronze began her senior career with Sunderland before moving to Everton and then Liverpool, where she won back-to-back WSL titles in 2013 and 2014.

She had a spell at Manchester City, winning more domestic honors, before a transformative move to Lyon in 2017.

There, she secured three consecutive Champions League titles and domestic doubles.

She returned to Manchester City in 2020, added further trophies, and then joined Barcelona in 2022, winning two more Champions League titles and La Liga honors.

In 2024, she signed for Chelsea, contributing to WSL and cup successes.

Internationally, she debuted for England in 2013 and has featured in every major tournament since, captaining the side at times.

She played key roles in the 2022 and 2025 European Championship victories, the 2023 World Cup final appearance, and multiple other campaigns.

Her career is marked by adaptability across leagues, consistent high-level performances into her mid-30s, and a willingness to play through injuries, including a notable fractured tibia during a Euros campaign.

Accolades

Bronze boasts an extraordinary trophy cabinet, including five UEFA Women’s Champions League titles (three with Lyon, two with Barcelona), multiple domestic league titles across England, France, and Spain (nine in total), and domestic cups in each country.

With England, she has won two UEFA European Championships (2022 and 2025).

Individually, she was named The Best FIFA Women’s Player in 2020 (the first English winner), UEFA Women’s Player of the Year in 2019 (the first English and first defender recipient), BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year (twice), and PFA Women’s Players’ Player of the Year (twice).

She has earned a record number of FIFPRO Women’s World XI selections, Ballon d’Or runner-up in 2019, and numerous All-Star Team honors from World Cups and Euros.

She was awarded an MBE in 2023.