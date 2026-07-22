Geyse Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Football Player

Geyse da Silva Ferreira, commonly known as Geyse or previously Pretinha, is a Brazilian professional footballer born on March 27, 1998, in Maragogi, Alagoas, Brazil.

She plays as a forward for Club América in Liga MX Femenil and represents the Brazil national team.

The versatile attacker is known for her goal-scoring ability, technical skill, pace, and contributions in major competitions across Europe, the United States, and Mexico.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Geyse was raised by her single mother, Maria Cristina “Cris” Gomes da Silva, a street sweeper and daycare worker who single-handedly brought up six children in challenging circumstances.

Her siblings are Aline, Geovanne (who sadly passed away in early 2025), Gisele, Alisson, and José Willamys.

Geyse has spoken warmly of her close family bonds and has used her football earnings to buy a house for her mother and siblings.

Career

Geyse grew up playing beach soccer in Maragogi before moving into structured youth football with local clubs like CESMAC and União Desportiva.

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She broke into senior football with Centro Olímpico in 2016 and had a brief spell at Corinthians in 2017, where she caught the eye with her scoring prowess.

Her European adventure began with Madrid CFF in 2017.

She later excelled at Benfica in Portugal, scoring an extraordinary 49 goals in 30 matches, before returning to Madrid CFF and becoming a top scorer in the Spanish league.

In 2022, she joined FC Barcelona, contributing to a treble including the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

She transferred to Manchester United in 2023, winning the FA Cup, and spent time on loan at NJ/NY Gotham FC in 2025, where she helped secure an NWSL title and CONCACAF success.

In January 2026, she signed with Club América in Mexico, quickly making an impact by winning the Liga MX Femenil Clausura and contributing to continental honors.

Internationally, Geyse has been a regular for Brazil since 2017, featuring in World Cups, Olympics, Copa América (winning in 2022), and other tournaments, with key goals and appearances for the national side.

Accolades

Geyse’s trophy cabinet includes the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Spanish Liga F, and Supercopa with Barcelona (2022–23); the Women’s FA Cup with Manchester United (2023–24); the NWSL title and CONCACAF W Champions Cup with Gotham FC (2025); and the Liga MX Femenil championship plus another CONCACAF W Champions Cup with Club América (2026).

At youth level, she won the South American U-20 Championship with Brazil in 2018, earning both the golden boot and player of the tournament.

She has also been recognized as a top scorer in domestic leagues and has made over 50 senior appearances for Brazil.