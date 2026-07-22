Kate Upton is an American swimsuit model and actress who has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Upton rose to international fame after becoming a prominent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and appearing on the publication’s cover several times. Her modeling career also included appearances in major international editions of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, GQ, Cosmopolitan, and Esquire.

Beyond modeling, Upton has built a successful entertainment career. She appeared in films including Tower Heist, The Other Woman, The Layover, and The Disaster Artist.

She has also earned substantial income through major advertising campaigns and brand partnerships. One of her most lucrative commercial deals came in 2014, when she became the face of a reported $40 million advertising campaign for the mobile game Game of War: Fire Age.

Upton has also been among the world’s highest-paid models. She reportedly earned approximately $7 million in 2014, before her annual earnings declined to around $3.5 million in 2015.

Her wealth has also been supported by her marriage to professional baseball player Justin Verlander. While Upton’s estimated net worth is approximately $20 million, Verlander has earned hundreds of millions of dollars through his baseball salary and endorsement deals.

Together, the couple has invested in luxury real estate in California, Florida, and New York.

Kate Upton Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth June 10, 1992 Place of Birth St. Joseph, Michigan

Early Life

Katherine Elizabeth Upton was born on June 10, 1992, in St. Joseph, Michigan.

She is the daughter of Shelley and Jeff Upton. Her mother was a former state tennis champion from Texas, while her father worked as a high school athletic director.

Upton’s family moved to Melbourne, Florida, in 1999.

She attended Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy and was an accomplished competitive horseback rider during her youth.

Upton competed nationally and won several championships, including five American Paint Horse Under-13 Championships and one 14-18 Championship.

Her athletic background helped shape her early life before she transitioned into modeling as a teenager.

Family Background

Upton is also connected to the Upton family associated with Whirlpool Corporation.

Her great-grandfather, Frederick Upton, was one of the co-founders of Whirlpool Corporation.

However, reports that Upton is destined to inherit billions of dollars from the Whirlpool family are inaccurate.

The extended Upton family includes numerous descendants, while Frederick Upton also donated a significant portion of his wealth to charitable causes.

As a result, Upton’s personal fortune has been built primarily through her own career in modeling, entertainment, advertising, and endorsements.

Modeling Career

Upton’s professional modeling career began in 2008.

She attended a casting call for Elite Model Management in Miami and was signed by the agency on the same day.

She later moved to New York City and signed with IMG Models.

Her early modeling work included campaigns for Dooney & Bourke and Garage.

From 2010 to 2011, she served as the face of Guess.

Her career received a major boost when she appeared in the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in the magazine’s body paint section.

She was subsequently named the issue’s Rookie of the Year.

The recognition helped Upton gain international attention and established her as one of the most prominent swimsuit models of her generation.

Sports Illustrated Success

Upton’s popularity continued to grow after her Sports Illustrated debut.

In 2012, she appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

She returned as the cover model in 2013, with the photoshoot taking place in Antarctica.

The extreme conditions reportedly caused Upton to experience temporary hearing and vision problems.

In 2014, she appeared as one of the cover models for the 50th anniversary edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Her association with the publication helped turn her into a global celebrity and significantly increased her commercial appeal.

Viral Videos

Upton’s popularity expanded beyond traditional modeling after several videos featuring her went viral.

In April 2011, a video of Upton performing the “Dougie” dance at a Los Angeles Clippers game attracted widespread attention online.

The following year, another video featuring her performing the Cat Daddy dance also went viral.

The videos introduced Upton to a much larger audience and helped establish her as a mainstream celebrity.

She subsequently appeared on television programs and participated in high-profile events, further increasing her visibility.

Magazine Covers

Upton’s modeling career eventually expanded to some of the world’s leading fashion publications.

She appeared on the covers of international editions of Vogue, including Vogue Italia, Vogue UK, and American Vogue.

She also appeared in editorials and features for publications such as Harper’s Bazaar, V, Mademoiselle, LOVE, GQ, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and Esquire.

Her international magazine appearances helped establish her as a major figure in the global fashion industry.

In 2013, she was named Model of the Year at the Style Awards held during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York.

Acting Career

Upton expanded into acting in 2011.

She made her film debut in the comedy Tower Heist, appearing as Mr. Hightower’s mistress.

In 2014, she starred alongside Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann in The Other Woman.

The film became one of her most recognizable acting roles and introduced her to a broader mainstream audience.

In 2017, Upton appeared alongside Alexandra Daddario in the road comedy The Layover.

She also made an appearance in James Franco’s film The Disaster Artist that same year.

Although modeling remained the foundation of her career, her work in film helped diversify her professional portfolio.

Advertising

Upton has earned significant money through advertising and brand partnerships.

One of her most notable commercial campaigns came in 2014, when she became the centerpiece of a reported $40 million advertising campaign for the mobile game Game of War: Fire Age.

Her high-profile modeling career and widespread public recognition made her a valuable figure for companies seeking celebrity endorsements.

She has also been involved in various fashion, beauty, and lifestyle campaigns throughout her career.

These commercial deals have been an important contributor to her overall wealth.

Salary

Kate Upton has been among the highest-paid models in the world.

In 2014, she reportedly earned approximately $7 million, placing her among the industry’s top earners.

Her reported earnings fell to around $3.5 million in 2015.

Her income has come from a combination of modeling contracts, magazine appearances, advertising campaigns, endorsements, and acting roles.

Her reported earnings from 2014 highlight the financial success she achieved at the height of her modeling career.

Personal Life

Kate Upton began dating professional baseball player Justin Verlander in 2014.

The couple became engaged in 2016 and married in November 2017 in Tuscany, Italy.

They welcomed their daughter in November 2018.

Upton and Verlander have also been known for their investments in luxury real estate.

Upton has spoken publicly about the importance of her Christian faith and has a small cross tattoo on one of her fingers.

In 2014, she was among several celebrities whose private photographs were illegally obtained and distributed online following a major hacking incident.

Upton has also participated in environmental and animal conservation campaigns.

In 2019, she announced a partnership with Canada Goose and Polar Bears International to raise awareness about polar bear conservation.

Also Read: Chrissy Teigen Net Worth