Chrissy Teigen is an American model, television personality, author, and entrepreneur who has an estimated net worth of $100 million. The figure represents the combined wealth of Teigen and her husband, musician and producer John Legend, with Legend contributing a significant share of the couple’s fortune.

However, Teigen has also built a successful career and business empire of her own. She has earned millions of dollars through modeling, television appearances, brand endorsements, cookbook sales, and her Cravings lifestyle brand.

Teigen rose to fame as a model after making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut in 2010. She was named the publication’s Rookie of the Year and later appeared on the cover of its 50th anniversary issue in 2014 alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge.

Beyond modeling, Teigen became a popular television personality, co-hosting Lip Sync Battle alongside LL Cool J from 2015 to 2019. She also appeared on numerous television shows and served as a judge on the comedy competition series Bring the Funny.

Her passion for food later became a major part of her career. Teigen has written several bestselling cookbooks and launched a cookware collection called Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.

Chrissy Teigen Net Worth $100 Million Date of Birth November 30, 1985 Place of Birth Delta, Utah

Early Life

Christine Diane Teigen was born on November 30, 1985, in Delta, Utah.

Her family moved frequently during her childhood because of her father’s work as an electrician. She lived in several states, including Washington, Idaho, and Hawaii, before her family eventually settled in Huntington Beach, California.

Teigen attended Snohomish High School in Washington, where she was a cheerleader.

She was discovered by a modeling scout while working at a surf shop as a teenager.

Teigen is of Norwegian descent on her father’s side and Thai descent on her mother’s side.

Her early discovery eventually led to a professional modeling career that would take her from commercial campaigns to international magazines and one of the most prestigious modeling platforms in the world.

Early Modeling Career

Chrissy Teigen’s professional modeling career began in 2004 when she appeared as an IGN Babe.

She later signed with IMG Models, one of the world’s leading international modeling agencies.

In 2006 and 2007, Teigen gained early television exposure as a substitute briefcase model on the popular game show Deal or No Deal.

She also appeared on the cover of Maxim‘s calendar and began securing advertising campaigns for major companies.

Her modeling clients included Nike, Gap Factory, Venus, Gillette, UGG Australia, Rock & Republic, Nine West, and Billabong.

Teigen also appeared in magazines such as Cosmopolitan, Esquire, Glamour, and Italian Vogue.

These opportunities helped her establish herself as a recognizable commercial and editorial model.

Sports Illustrated Breakthrough

Teigen’s biggest breakthrough in modeling came through the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

After being introduced to the Sports Illustrated team by fellow model Brooklyn Decker, Teigen made her debut in the 2010 edition.

She was named Rookie of the Year, an achievement that significantly raised her profile in the modeling industry.

Teigen returned for subsequent editions and reached another major career milestone in 2014.

That year, she appeared on the cover of the 50th anniversary issue of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge.

The iconic cover helped transform Teigen from a successful model into a mainstream celebrity and opened the door to new opportunities in television and entertainment.

Television

As her popularity increased, Teigen expanded her career into television.

One of her most recognizable roles came as co-host of Lip Sync Battle, where she appeared alongside LL Cool J.

The series ran from 2015 to 2019 and became a major part of Teigen’s television career.

She also hosted the VH1 reality series Model Employee and made appearances on numerous programs, including America’s Next Top Model, Watch What Happens Live, Extra, and Inside Amy Schumer.

Teigen later appeared on The Mindy Project and lent her voice to an episode of The Simpsons.

In 2019, she became a judge on the comedy competition series Bring the Funny.

The following year, she starred in and executive produced Chrissy’s Court, a courtroom-style reality series that streamed on Quibi.

Her work in television helped Teigen build a career that extended well beyond fashion modeling.

Cookbooks and the Cravings Brand

One of the most important developments in Teigen’s career was her move into the food and lifestyle industry.

In 2016, she released her first cookbook, Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat.

The book became a New York Times bestseller and was among the year’s top-selling cookbooks.

Teigen’s approachable recipes and conversational writing style helped the book connect with a broad audience.

She followed the success of her first cookbook with Cravings: Hungry for More in 2018 and later released Cravings: All Together.

The success of the books turned Cravings into a broader lifestyle brand.

Teigen also launched Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, a cookware line developed in partnership with Target.

The collection became a successful retail business and expanded Teigen’s presence in the food and home products market.

In 2019, she further developed the brand by launching the Cravings website, which provided recipes, food content, and additional lifestyle offerings.

Her cookbook sales and food-related businesses have become important components of her personal brand and income.

Social Media Influence

Teigen’s social media presence has played an important role in her success.

She became widely known for her humorous, candid, and often outspoken posts, which helped her build a large and engaged following.

Unlike traditional celebrity endorsements, Teigen’s social media personality allowed her to communicate directly with fans and promote her projects in a more personal way.

Her online influence has helped support her businesses, television projects, cookbooks, and brand partnerships.

However, her outspoken nature has also generated controversy.

At various points, Teigen faced criticism over past social media activity that resurfaced publicly. She responded to the criticism and temporarily stepped away from social media before eventually returning.

Despite the controversies, her social media presence remains an important part of her public profile.

Personal Life

Chrissy Teigen met John Legend in 2006 while appearing in his music video for the song “Stereo.”

The couple began dating and eventually became engaged in December 2011.

They married on September 14, 2013, in a ceremony held in Como, Italy.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Luna, in April 2016. Their son, Miles, was born in 2018.

Teigen has publicly discussed her experiences with postpartum depression and has used her platform to speak about personal and family challenges.

She also appeared in Legend’s music video for “All of Me,” a song that was inspired by their relationship.

Teigen and Legend have continued to build their careers while raising their family and expanding their business interests.

Earnings

Chrissy Teigen has generated income from several areas, including modeling, television, endorsements, publishing, and entrepreneurship.

Her modeling career provided the foundation for her early wealth, while her transition into television and lifestyle businesses significantly expanded her earning potential.

In 2018, Teigen reportedly earned approximately $12 million from her various professional activities.

Her income sources have since expanded through her cookbook franchise, Cravings cookware brand, digital media projects, and other commercial partnerships.

Her ability to turn her celebrity profile into a broader lifestyle business has helped strengthen her financial position.

Real Estate

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have built an extensive real estate portfolio that includes luxury properties in California and New York.

In January 2016, the couple purchased a Beverly Hills mansion previously owned by Rihanna for approximately $14.1 million.

The property was later listed for sale in 2021 for $22 million. The couple ultimately sold it for approximately $16.8 million.

In April 2020, Legend and Teigen purchased a modern contemporary home in West Hollywood, California, for approximately $5.1 million.

The couple also owns luxury real estate in New York City.

In 2018, they purchased one Manhattan penthouse for slightly more than $9 million. They later acquired a second apartment for approximately $8 million.

In September 2020, the couple purchased another Beverly Hills mansion for approximately $17.5 million.

In January 2022, they placed a duplex New York City apartment on the market for approximately $18 million. The property had originally consisted of two separate apartments that the couple purchased at different times.

Their extensive real estate investments have added significant value to their overall wealth.

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