Lily Aldridge is an American fashion model and entrepreneur who has an estimated net worth of $8 million.

Aldridge is best known for her successful modeling career and her time as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, a position she held from 2010 to 2018.

She became one of the most recognizable faces associated with the Victoria’s Secret brand, appearing in numerous campaigns and annual fashion shows. In 2015, she was selected to wear the prestigious Fantasy Bra during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Aldridge also gained international attention in 2014 when she appeared on the cover of the 50th-anniversary edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alongside fellow models Nina Agdal and Chrissy Teigen.

Beyond modeling, Aldridge has expanded her career into entrepreneurship, launching her own clothing line and fragrance collection.

Lily Aldridge Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth November 15, 1985 Place of Birth Santa Monica, California

Early Life

Lily Maud Aldridge was born on November 15, 1985, in Santa Monica, California.

She is the daughter of model Laura Lyons and British artist Alan Aldridge.

Her mother was a Playboy Playmate of the Month in February 1976.

Aldridge grew up in a family with strong connections to the fashion and creative industries. Her sister Ruby, half-sister Saffron, and half-brother Miles all went on to pursue careers in the fashion industry.

Aldridge attended Franklin Elementary School in Santa Monica and later studied at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks. She also spent part of her high school years studying in London, England.

Her exposure to fashion from an early age helped pave the way for her eventual modeling career.

Modeling Career

Lily Aldridge began modeling professionally at the age of 16.

Her early work included print modeling for Abercrombie & Fitch.

She went on to secure campaigns with major brands such as Rag & Bone, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, J.Crew, Bobbi Brown, and Rocawear.

Aldridge received her first major magazine cover in 2003 when she appeared on the August cover of Spanish Vogue.

Her career continued to grow, leading to appearances on the covers of international publications including French Glamour, Esquire Mexico, British GQ, Allure Russia, and editions of Elle in Korea, Vietnam, and Brazil.

Her international magazine exposure helped establish Aldridge as a prominent figure in the global fashion industry.

Victoria’s Secret Career

One of the biggest milestones in Lily Aldridge’s career came when she joined the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

She made her debut at the show in 2009.

In 2010, she was officially named a Victoria’s Secret Angel, joining an elite group of models associated with the brand.

Aldridge remained a Victoria’s Secret Angel until 2018 and appeared regularly in the company’s fashion shows and promotional campaigns.

Her association with Victoria’s Secret significantly increased her global profile and helped make her one of the most recognizable models of her generation.

She frequently appeared in magazines and campaigns alongside other Victoria’s Secret Angels, including Erin Heatherton and Candice Swanepoel.

Fantasy Bra

In 2015, Aldridge received one of the highest honors in her Victoria’s Secret career when she was selected to wear the brand’s Fantasy Bra.

The highly publicized piece was presented during the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The opportunity placed Aldridge among the most prominent models associated with the brand and further elevated her international profile.

Her work with Victoria’s Secret remains one of the defining chapters of her career and a major contributor to her success in the fashion industry.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Aldridge also became part of Sports Illustrated history.

In 2014, she appeared on the cover of the 50th-anniversary edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

She shared the historic cover with fellow models Nina Agdal and Chrissy Teigen.

The appearance was another major milestone in Aldridge’s modeling career and helped broaden her appeal beyond the traditional fashion industry.

The cover brought together three high-profile models and became one of the most recognizable editions in the publication’s history.

Clothing and Fragrance Lines

Lily Aldridge has also expanded her career into fashion entrepreneurship.

She became the face of fashion brand Velvet Tees in 2004 and later launched her own clothing line with the company in 2013.

Aldridge subsequently entered the fragrance business.

In 2019, she launched her own fragrance line, initially introducing scents called Haven and Summit.

The collection was developed with a focus on sustainability. Aldridge emphasized environmentally conscious elements, including responsibly harvested wood for bottle caps and recycled paper packaging.

Her business ventures have allowed her to build a personal brand beyond her work as a model.

Music Video Appearances

Aldridge has appeared in several high-profile music videos throughout her career.

In 2000, she made a brief appearance in the music video for Limp Bizkit’s song “Break Stuff,” alongside rappers Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg.

She later appeared in the music video for Kings of Leon’s hit song “Use Somebody.”

Her connection with the band continued when she appeared in the video for “Temple” in 2013.

Aldridge also appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video for “Bad Blood,” where she portrayed an assassin named Frostbyte.

Her appearances in popular music videos helped strengthen her visibility in the entertainment industry beyond fashion.

Television and Film

Aldridge has also made appearances on television and in films.

In 2014, she appeared in an episode of the CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls alongside fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt.

She also appeared alongside her husband on an episode of the Bravo reality competition series Top Chef.

In 2018, Aldridge made a cameo appearance in Ocean’s 8, a heist comedy film directed by Gary Ross and a spin-off of Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s film series.

Her work in film and television has added another dimension to her career and expanded her presence in popular culture.

YouTube Channel

In 2019, Aldridge expanded her digital presence by launching her own YouTube channel.

The platform provided her with an opportunity to connect directly with fans and share content outside traditional fashion and entertainment media.

The move also reflected the growing importance of digital platforms for celebrities and models looking to develop their personal brands.

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