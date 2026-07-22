Nina Agdal is a Danish fashion model and entrepreneur who has an estimated net worth of $12 million.

Agdal rose to international prominence in the late 2000s and early 2010s, becoming one of the most recognizable Danish models in the fashion and entertainment industries.

She has appeared on the covers of several international magazines, including Femina and Bazar in Denmark, Bazar in Germany, Esquire in Mexico, and DT in Spain.

Agdal gained even greater recognition after making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut in 2012. She was named the publication’s Rookie of the Year.

In 2014, Agdal appeared on the cover of the 50th anniversary edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alongside models Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen.

Beyond modeling, Agdal has expanded her career into acting, television, health, wellness, and entrepreneurship. She has appeared in films such as Don Jon and Entourage and has worked with major fashion and lifestyle brands.

Nina Agdal Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth March 26, 1992 Place of Birth Hillerød, Denmark

Early Life

Nina Agdal was born Nina Brohus Agdal on March 26, 1992, in Hillerød, Denmark.

She is the daughter of Anne and Mette Agdal and has a brother named Emil.

Agdal developed an interest in modeling after being discovered on the streets of her hometown.

She entered the Elite Model Look competition but did not win. Despite not taking the top prize, the competition provided an important opportunity for her career.

Agdal subsequently signed a modeling contract with Elite Models Copenhagen.

After graduating from high school, she moved to the United States to pursue modeling opportunities and establish an international career.

Modeling Career

Nina Agdal quickly established herself as a successful fashion model after moving to the United States.

She has modeled for major brands and companies, including Victoria’s Secret, Bebe, Billabong, Delia’s, Macy’s, Fredericks of Hollywood, JC Penney, and Calzedonia.

Her work has also appeared in major fashion and lifestyle publications, including Cosmopolitan, Elle, and Vogue Mexico.

Agdal gained significant attention in 2012 when she made her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Her appearance was a major career breakthrough, and she was subsequently named the publication’s Rookie of the Year.

The recognition helped establish Agdal as one of the most prominent models of her generation.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Agdal’s relationship with Sports Illustrated became one of the defining aspects of her modeling career.

After making her debut in the 2012 Swimsuit Issue, she returned to the publication multiple times.

In 2014, Agdal reached a major career milestone when she appeared on the cover of the 50th anniversary edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

She shared the historic cover with Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen.

The appearance significantly raised her international profile and became one of the most memorable moments of her career.

In a 2015 interview with Fashion Week Daily, Agdal described being selected for the 50th anniversary cover as the highlight of her modeling career.

Magazine Covers and Brand Work

Throughout her career, Agdal has appeared on the covers of numerous magazines in different countries.

Her international magazine work includes appearances on Femina and Bazar in Denmark, Bazar in Germany, Esquire in Mexico, and DT in Spain.

She has also appeared in Maxim, including its March 2017 cover.

In 2014, Maxim ranked Agdal at number 37 on its annual Hot 100 list.

Her modeling career has also included runway appearances and work with major fashion brands.

Agdal signed with IMG Models in 2016, further strengthening her position in the international modeling industry.

She has also walked the runway for Porter Grey.

Carl’s Jr. Super Bowl Commercial

Agdal’s mainstream popularity grew further after she appeared in a Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s advertising campaign.

The commercial aired during the 2013 Super Bowl, giving the model exposure to millions of viewers across the United States.

Super Bowl advertising is known for attracting major public attention, and the campaign helped introduce Agdal to audiences outside the traditional fashion industry.

Acting Career

Nina Agdal has also explored acting.

In 2013, she appeared in the romantic comedy film Don Jon, which was written and directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The film also starred Gordon-Levitt alongside Scarlett Johansson and Julianne Moore.

Agdal later appeared in the 2015 film Entourage, a spin-off of the HBO television series of the same name.

Her appearances in film allowed her to expand her career beyond modeling and into entertainment.

Television Appearances

Agdal has made appearances on numerous television programs throughout her career.

Her television credits include appearances on Late Show with David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Today, Access Hollywood, Charlie Rose, Ridiculousness, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Celebrity Family Feud, Entertainment Tonight, Extra, and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

In 2017, she competed on Lip Sync Battle against actor and comedian David Spade.

During the competition, Agdal performed songs by the Black Eyed Peas and Missy Elliott.

Her television appearances helped strengthen her profile as a media personality while expanding her audience beyond the fashion world.

The Agdal Method

Nina Agdal has also ventured into the health and wellness industry.

She launched an app called The Agdal Method, which is marketed as a complete health and wellness solution.

The platform provides users with workout programs and nutrition guides designed to support fitness and healthy living.

The venture has allowed Agdal to use her experience in fitness and wellness to build a business and personal brand outside traditional modeling.

Her move into digital health and wellness represents another way she has diversified her sources of income.

Brand Partnerships

Agdal has worked with numerous fashion, beauty, fitness, and lifestyle brands throughout her career.

In May 2022, she announced a partnership with workout clothing company Fabletics as a brand ambassador.

The partnership added another major brand collaboration to her growing portfolio.

For high-profile models, commercial partnerships and brand endorsements can provide significant income alongside traditional modeling contracts.

Agdal’s large public profile has helped her secure opportunities with companies looking to connect with fashion, fitness, and lifestyle audiences.

Personal Life

Nina Agdal’s personal life has attracted considerable media attention over the years.

She was in a relationship with actor Leonardo DiCaprio from 2016 to 2017.

She has also reportedly been linked to Jack Brinkley-Cook, the son of model Christie Brinkley, as well as Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, British singer Max George, entrepreneur Ben Kaplan, and YouTuber, actor, and professional wrestler Logan Paul.

Her relationship with Logan Paul has been particularly high-profile.

Agdal’s career and personal life have continued to attract significant attention from entertainment and fashion media.

Also Read: Dillon Danis Net Worth