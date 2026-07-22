Dillon Danis is an American mixed martial artist, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu grappler, and boxer who has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

Danis is best known for competing in mixed martial arts and professional grappling while also gaining widespread attention for his outspoken personality and controversial behavior outside the cage.

He has competed in the welterweight division of Bellator MMA and built a reputation as a skilled Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner. Danis also won silver and gold medals at the Pan Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship in 2016.

His career has included professional MMA fights, high-level grappling competitions, boxing matches, coaching, and media appearances. His association with UFC superstar Conor McGregor has also helped raise his profile in the combat sports world.

Dillon Danis Net Worth $2 Million Date of Birth August 22, 1993 Place of Birth Parsippany, New Jersey

Early Life

Dillon Danis was born on August 22, 1993, in Parsippany, New Jersey.

He is of Honduran ancestry.

Danis attended Parsippany Hills High School, where he became involved in wrestling. His early experience in wrestling eventually helped establish the foundation for his future career in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and mixed martial arts.

His path into combat sports became more serious after he became involved in a fight at school.

The incident motivated Danis to begin training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Career

Danis began taking Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu more seriously during his teenage years.

At the age of 17, he started traveling from New Jersey to New York to train at the academy of renowned Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner Marcelo Garcia.

Two years later, at 19, Danis moved to New York to focus on developing his career in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

He quickly established himself as a talented grappler and competed in several high-level tournaments.

Danis earned his black belt at the age of 21, marking a major milestone in his martial arts career.

His achievements included success at the Pan Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship, where he won silver and gold medals in 2016.

His success in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu eventually opened the door to opportunities in mixed martial arts.

Training With Conor McGregor

Danis became involved with mixed martial arts in 2016 after being invited to join the training camp of UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

The relationship between the two fighters helped bring Danis considerable attention in the combat sports world.

Danis continued working with McGregor and became associated with the Irish fighter’s training team.

His connection to McGregor gave Danis exposure to a global audience and helped establish him as a recognizable personality in MMA.

MMA Career

Danis made his professional mixed martial arts debut at Bellator 198 in 2018.

He defeated Kyle Walker in his first professional fight, beginning his MMA career with a victory.

Danis returned to competition at Bellator 222, where he faced Max Humphreys.

He won the fight, improving his professional MMA record and establishing himself as a fighter to watch in the Bellator welterweight division.

Although his MMA career has been limited by injuries and periods away from competition, Danis has remained a prominent name in combat sports.

Grappling Career

Before and alongside his MMA career, Danis established himself as a successful professional grappler.

In 2015, he defeated UFC veteran Joe Lauzon at Metamoris 6.

The following year, he defeated Jackson Sousa at Polaris Pro Grappling 4.

Danis returned for Polaris 5, where he faced Garry Tonon. The match ended with Danis losing by judges’ decision.

At the 2017 ADCC Submission Fighting World Championship in Espoo, Finland, Danis defeated Yukiyasu Ozawa but later lost to Gordon Ryan.

His success against experienced competitors helped strengthen his reputation as a high-level Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner.

Boxing Career

Dillon Danis later expanded his combat sports career into boxing.

In November 2022, it was announced that Danis would face British YouTuber and boxer KSI in a crossover boxing match at X Series 004.

However, Danis withdrew from the proposed fight in early 2023, citing a lack of preparation. Brazilian YouTuber FaZe Temperrr subsequently replaced him.

Later that year, Danis was announced as the opponent for American YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul at X Series 10, known as The Prime Card.

The fight took place in October 2023 at Manchester Arena in England.

The event attracted considerable attention because of the intense promotion surrounding the bout and Danis’ online exchanges with Paul before the fight.

The crossover boxing appearance introduced Danis to an even larger audience outside traditional MMA and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Controversies

Dillon Danis has frequently attracted controversy because of his outspoken personality and behavior both inside and outside combat sports.

One of the most notable incidents involving Danis occurred at UFC 229 in 2018.

Danis was part of Conor McGregor’s corner team during the event. After Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor, Nurmagomedov jumped over the cage and moved toward members of McGregor’s team, including Danis.

The incident escalated into a major brawl involving fighters and members of both teams.

Danis was later fined $7,500 and suspended for seven months over his involvement in the incident.

The controversy significantly increased his public profile, making him a recognizable figure among MMA fans.

Danis has also faced controversy outside the fighting arena.

In 2021, he was arrested in New Jersey following an altercation with a nightclub bouncer.

Later that year, he was removed from a UFC 268 event after reportedly becoming involved in an altercation with MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Danis also faced criticism in 2023 over allegations that he promoted cryptocurrency and NFT projects on social media.

His online activities have frequently attracted attention, particularly during the buildup to his boxing match with Logan Paul.

His confrontational approach to social media has become a major part of his public persona and has helped generate publicity for his fights and appearances.

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