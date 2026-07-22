Eddie Bravo is a Mexican-American Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitor, martial arts instructor, podcaster, musician, comedian, and author who has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million.

Bravo is best known for developing his own approach to no-gi Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and founding 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu, a worldwide martial arts organization known for its innovative techniques and emphasis on submission grappling.

He earned his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt in 2003 under Jean Jacques Machado after making a name for himself in competitive grappling. Bravo gained widespread recognition after defeating three-time ADCC champion Royler Gracie at the 2003 Abu Dhabi Combat Club Submission Wrestling World Championship.

Beyond martial arts, Bravo has built a diverse career in entertainment and media. He founded the Eddie Bravo Invitational, also known as EBI, a submission-only grappling competition. He has also written several instructional books, released training DVDs, appeared in documentaries and films, and become a regular guest on podcasts.

Bravo’s various careers in martial arts, entertainment, publishing, and media have contributed to his estimated Eddie Bravo net worth of $2.5 million.

Eddie Bravo Net Worth $2.5 Million Date of Birth May 15, 1970 Place of Birth Santa Ana, California

Early Life

Eddie Bravo was born Edgar A. Cano on May 15, 1970, in Santa Ana, California. He is the son of Mexican parents.

Bravo developed an interest in music at a young age and learned to play the guitar and drums. He formed several bands while pursuing ambitions of becoming a professional musician.

During high school, he played American football and participated in wrestling.

In 1991, Bravo moved to Hollywood, where he formed a band called Blackened Kill Symphony.

Around the same period, he joined a gym and began taking karate classes.

His career path changed in 1994 after he watched Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner Royce Gracie compete in the UFC. Inspired by Gracie’s performances, Bravo decided to pursue Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

He began training under Jean Jacques Machado and later attended a Jeet Kune Do academy between 1996 and 1998.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Career

Bravo eventually decided to stop training at other martial arts schools and focus entirely on Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

During this period, he earned his blue belt and began developing his own techniques. One of his early innovations was the Twister, a submission technique that would later become closely associated with his style.

In 1999, Bravo earned his purple belt and continued developing his signature Rubber Guard system.

The Rubber Guard uses flexibility and specific control positions to maintain a dominant guard position and create opportunities for submissions.

Bravo’s unconventional approach eventually attracted attention within the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu community.

2003 ADCC Championship

One of the biggest moments of Bravo’s competitive career came in 2003 when he competed in the 145-pound division of the Abu Dhabi Combat Club Submission Wrestling World Championship.

At the time, Bravo entered the tournament as a brown belt after winning the North American trials.

He defeated Gustavo Dantas in the elimination round in an upset before facing one of the biggest names in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu history.

In the quarter-finals, Bravo defeated three-time ADCC champion Royler Gracie.

The victory was a major milestone in Bravo’s career and helped establish him as one of the most recognizable names in submission grappling.

Bravo eventually lost to Leo Vieira in the semi-finals, but his victory over Gracie became one of the most talked-about moments of his career.

The performance also helped elevate the profile of his innovative approach to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu

Following his success at the ADCC Championship, Bravo returned to the United States.

Jean Jacques Machado awarded him his black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in 2003.

Bravo subsequently opened the first 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu school in Los Angeles.

Unlike traditional Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu schools, 10th Planet focuses exclusively on no-gi grappling. Bravo developed a system that emphasizes techniques such as the Rubber Guard and Twister.

The organization eventually expanded beyond its original Los Angeles location, with 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu schools and affiliated training programs established in different parts of the world.

Bravo’s unique terminology has also become part of his identity as a martial arts instructor. Some of the techniques associated with his system have unusual names, including the Zombie, Crackhead Control, and Electric Chair.

While traditionalists have sometimes criticized his approach and terminology, Bravo’s system has developed a significant following among submission grapplers.

Eddie Bravo Invitational

In 2014, Bravo launched the Eddie Bravo Invitational, commonly known as EBI.

The competition introduced a submission-only format that emphasized finishing opponents rather than winning through traditional points-based scoring.

EBI became an important platform for elite submission grapplers and helped popularize a distinctive ruleset within the sport.

The competition also further strengthened Bravo’s influence in the world of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and submission grappling.

His work through EBI provided another avenue for him to build his professional brand and generate income.

Return to Competition

In 2014, Bravo and Royler Gracie agreed to compete against each other again, years after both had largely stepped away from active competition.

The highly anticipated grappling match ended in a draw.

The rematch attracted significant attention because of their history and the importance of their first encounter at the 2003 ADCC Championship.

Bravo has been credited with five wins, two losses, and one draw in major competitions.

Books and Instructional Videos

Bravo has also generated income through publishing and instructional content.

He has written several books focused on Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu techniques and training methods.

His published works include “Jiu Jitsu Unleashed,” released in 2005, “Mastering the Rubber Guard,” released in 2006, “Mastering the Twister,” released in 2007, and “Advanced Rubber Guard,” released in 2014.

Bravo also released corresponding instructional DVDs, allowing students and martial artists to study his techniques outside his physical training facilities.

The sales of these books and instructional programs have contributed to his overall income and helped expand his influence within the martial arts community.

Podcasting and Entertainment

Outside martial arts, Bravo has developed a successful career in entertainment and media.

He has appeared in numerous martial arts documentaries and films and has become a familiar figure in the podcasting world.

Bravo is a regular guest on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” hosted by comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

His appearances have introduced him to a much wider audience beyond the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu community.

Bravo’s outspoken personality and willingness to discuss unconventional ideas have also made him a popular podcast guest.

Personal Life

Eddie Bravo has a son, who was born in 2012.

He lives in Los Angeles, California, where he continues to be involved in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, entertainment, and media.

Bravo has also been outspoken about his support for marijuana and has discussed its role in his creative process and martial arts career.

He has expressed a number of unconventional views on various political and social issues and is known for discussing conspiracy theories during podcast appearances.

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