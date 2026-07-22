Rikki Rockett is an American rock musician who has an estimated net worth of $5 million. He is best known as the longtime drummer of the glam metal band Poison, one of the most commercially successful rock groups of the 1980s and 1990s.

Rockett played a major role in Poison’s rise to international fame. His energetic drumming became an important part of the band’s sound, while his flamboyant stage presence helped define Poison’s image during the peak of the glam metal era.

Poison has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, with hit songs including “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Talk Dirty to Me,” “Fallen Angel,” “Unskinny Bop,” “Ride the Wind,” and “Life Goes On.”

Beyond his career with Poison, Rockett has pursued several other ventures. He released a solo album, co-created a comic book series, founded Rockett Drum Works, and became a member of the rock supergroup Devil City Angels.

His career as a musician, business owner, touring artist, and entrepreneur has contributed to his estimated Rikki Rockett net worth of $5 million.

Rikki Rockett Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth August 8, 1961 Place of Birth Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Early Life

Rikki Rockett was born Richard Allan Ream on August 8, 1961, in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. He is the youngest child of Norman and Margaret Ream.

Rockett attended Cedar Cliff High School and developed an interest in music at a young age. He was particularly drawn to rock music and eventually learned to play drums.

During his childhood, Rockett became friends with Bret Michaels, who also grew up in Mechanicsburg. Their friendship would later develop into a long-running musical partnership that helped create one of the most successful glam metal bands of the 1980s.

Poison

Around the time Rockett finished high school in 1979, he formed a band called the Spectres with Bret Michaels.

The two musicians later joined forces with bassist Bobby Dall and guitarist Matt Smith to form a group called Paris.

The band initially performed on the local club circuit in Pennsylvania, mainly playing cover versions of popular rock songs. While Smith was regarded as the group’s strongest musician, Dall focused heavily on the band’s business side. Rockett and Michaels concentrated on the band’s stage presence and image.

After struggling to build a large following in Pennsylvania, the musicians decided to move to Los Angeles in search of greater opportunities.

In March 1983, the group adopted the name Poison and relocated to California.

The move proved to be a turning point in the band’s career.

Poison’s Rise to Fame

After arriving in Los Angeles, guitarist Matt Smith eventually left the group and returned to Pennsylvania. Poison subsequently recruited C.C. DeVille, completing the classic lineup that would lead the band to international success.

Poison signed with Enigma Records in 1986 and released its debut album, “Look What the Cat Dragged In,” that same year.

The album became an unexpected commercial success and produced several popular singles, including “Talk Dirty to Me,” “I Want Action,” and “I Won’t Forget You.”

The success of the album made it the biggest-selling release in Enigma Records’ history at the time. Poison’s growing popularity also led to touring opportunities alongside established rock bands such as Ratt, Cinderella, and Quiet Riot.

Rockett’s drumming became an important part of the band’s musical identity as Poison developed its distinctive combination of hard rock, glam metal, catchy melodies, and theatrical performances.

Poison’s Commercial Success

Poison released its second studio album, “Open Up and Say… Ahh!,” in 1988.

The album reached number two on the US charts and featured the band’s biggest hit, “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”

The song became Poison’s only number-one single and helped establish the band as one of the leading acts of the glam metal movement.

Throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s, Poison enjoyed enormous commercial success.

The band released several popular songs, including “Fallen Angel,” “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” “Unskinny Bop,” “Ride the Wind,” and “Life Goes On.”

Poison’s success during this period played a major role in building Rikki Rockett’s net worth.

One of the most memorable examples of Rockett’s contribution to the band appeared on the cover of Poison’s 1990 album, “Flesh & Blood.”

The album cover featured Rockett’s tattoo. The original version reportedly incorporated images of his blood immediately after the tattoo was completed, although the cover was later censored, making the original version a rarity.

Changes in Poison

As glam metal declined in popularity during the 1990s, Poison’s commercial momentum also slowed.

The band experienced several lineup changes during the decade.

In 1993, guitarist Richie Kotzen was part of Poison’s lineup. However, he was later dismissed from the band after becoming romantically involved with Deanna Eve, who was engaged to Rockett at the time.

Despite changes in the band’s lineup and the changing music landscape, Rockett remained an important member of Poison.

The band later reunited with its original lineup and continued touring, helping maintain its status as one of the best-known acts from the glam metal era.

Outside of Poison

Rikki Rockett has pursued several projects outside his work with Poison.

In 1995, he co-created and colored a six-issue comic book series called “Sisters of Mercy,” which was published by Maximum Press.

Rockett also released his first solo album, “Glitter 4 Your Soul,” in January 2007. The project was distributed online and featured music inspired by the glam rock sound of the 1970s.

He has also appeared as a guest musician on recordings by other rock artists, including Britny Fox.

Rockett Drum Works

In 2007, Rockett announced the creation of Rockett Drum Works Inc.

The company specializes in manufacturing highly customized drum kits, snare drums, and other drum accessories.

Before establishing his own company, Rockett had worked with Chop Shop Custom Drum. He eventually left the company following disagreements with its founder, Brian Cocivera.

When Rockett launched his own drum manufacturing business, he recruited several former Chop Shop employees to join him.

The venture allowed Rockett to combine his decades of experience as a professional drummer with his entrepreneurial interests.

Devil City Angels

In 2015, Rockett became a member of the rock supergroup Devil City Angels.

The group also featured guitarist Tracii Guns of L.A. Guns, bassist Eric Brittingham of Cinderella, and vocalist and rhythm guitarist Brandon Gibbs of Cheap Thrill.

Devil City Angels released its self-titled debut album in September 2015.

The project gave Rockett another opportunity to perform and record outside of Poison while collaborating with other established musicians from the hard rock scene.

Personal Life

Rikki Rockett married his longtime girlfriend, Melanie Martel, in October 2008.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Jude Aaron Rockett, in July 2009. Their second child, a daughter named Lucy Sky, was born in March 2013.

The names Jude and Lucy were inspired by songs associated with The Beatles.

Rockett and Martel separated in July 2015 and finalized their divorce in June 2017.

Outside of music, Rockett has a strong interest in martial arts. He holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has trained at Street Sports Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Santa Monica, California.

He is also a vegan.

Health

In December 2015, Rockett revealed that he was battling throat cancer.

He underwent treatment and later announced in July 2016 that he was cancer-free.

His recovery allowed him to continue his career in music and remain active with his various professional projects.

Rikki Rockett Real Estate

Rikki Rockett has also invested in real estate over the years.

In November 2016, he sold a home in Castaic, California, for approximately $1.05 million.

Rockett’s current home is another property in Castaic that he purchased in 2011 for approximately $665,000.

The property sits on about 4.7 acres. After purchasing the property, Rockett began renovating the approximately 3,800-square-foot mansion.

His real estate investments have provided another component of his overall financial portfolio.

Also Read: Bret Michaels Net Worth