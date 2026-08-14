Knowing how to check if a business is legit can help you avoid scams, fake companies, and financial losses. Whether you are buying products online, applying for a job, investing money, or paying for a service, it is important to verify the business before sharing personal information or making a payment. A few simple checks can help you determine whether a business appears genuine and trustworthy.

Start by checking whether the business is officially registered in the country where it operates.

In South Africa, for example, you can check business registration information through the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC). Compare the registered business name with the name being used by the company.

Check the official registration

Confirm the business name

Check whether the registration details are consistent

Verify the Contact Details

A legitimate business should normally have reliable contact information, including a working telephone number, email address, and physical or business address.

Contact the company using the details provided and check whether you receive a professional response.

Check the telephone number

Verify the email address

Look for a genuine business address

Check the Business Website and Online Presence

Visit the company’s website and examine how it presents its services.

Look for clear information about the business, products, services, terms and conditions, and ways to contact the company. Be cautious if the website contains many spelling errors, copied content, unrealistic claims, or suspicious payment requests.

Check the website

Review the company information

Look for consistent business details

Search for Reviews and Complaints

Search for independent reviews and complaints about the business.

Look beyond reviews published on the company’s own website. Pay attention to repeated complaints involving non-delivery, unexplained charges, poor communication, or requests for unusual payments.

Search for independent reviews

Check customer complaints

Look for repeated warning signs

Check Payment and Banking Details

Be careful when a business asks you to make payment into a personal bank account, send cryptocurrency, or use an unusual payment method without a clear explanation.

Before paying, make sure the payment details match the business you are dealing with.

Confirm the account name

Check payment details carefully

Avoid unusual payment requests

Be Careful With Unrealistic Offers

Extremely cheap products, guaranteed investment returns, unusually high salaries, or promises of quick profits can be warning signs.

Take time to compare the offer with similar businesses and ask questions before committing your money.

Compare prices or offers

Question guaranteed returns

Avoid pressure to pay immediately

Verify Licences and Professional Memberships

Some businesses and professionals must have specific licences or registrations to operate legally.

If the company claims to provide regulated services, verify its licence with the relevant regulatory body before doing business with it.

Check required licences

Verify professional registrations

Confirm that the licence is current

Also Read: How to Check Hollywoodbets Results