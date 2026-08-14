Boy dies after touching electrified security light pole in Homa Bay

A 10-year-old boy died after he was electrocuted at his home in Nyamasaria area, Suba North Sub-County, Homa Bay County.

The incident was reported on Thursday, police said as they visited the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the boy accidentally touched the pole supporting a security light within their compound and was instantly electrocuted.

The body was moved to the Mbita Sub-County mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Elsewhere, a 14-year-old girl died after being electrocuted while attempting to charge a mobile phone at her home in Gwitembe area, Ntimaru Sub-County, Migori County.

The deceased was reportedly electrocuted on Wednesday while trying to connect her phone to an extension cable.

Preliminary information indicates that the girl was using a metallic nail to position the phone charger on the extension cable when she came into contact with a live electrical current.

She was rushed to Ntimaru Sub-County Hospital for treatment but succumbed while receiving medical attention.

Her body was later moved to Wima Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

Police officers from Ntimaru Police Station and DCI Kuria East visited the scene and the facility where the body was preserved. Officers established that the body had no visible physical injuries.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the electrocution.

Meanwhile, an eight-year-old boy drowned at a construction site in Juja B Estate, Nairobi, after he reportedly entered an excavation filled with stagnant water to retrieve his ball.

The deceased was a minor who was playing near the construction site when his ball landed in the water.

Police said the boy sneaked into the site and attempted to swim to retrieve the ball but drowned in the process.

Police officers visited the scene, where the boy’s body was retrieved with the assistance of members of the public.

Crime Scene Investigation officers processed the scene and established that the body had no visible injuries.

The body was moved to Nairobi Funeral Home pending further procedures.

Detectives from DCI Starehe are handling the case as a death requiring further investigation.