Man charged in Mombasa over alleged Sh114.5 million methamphetamine trafficking

A man was charged before a Mombasa court over an alleged attempt to traffic methamphetamine valued at Sh114.5 million, in a case prosecutors say could be linked to a larger drug trafficking case involving six Iranian nationals.

Martin Mugendi Gitonga appeared before Mombasa Senior Principal Magistrate Gladys Olimo on Wednesday and denied conspiring to traffic narcotic drugs.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) told the court that Gitonga conspired with other suspects, who were not before the court, to traffic 14,321 grammes of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of Sh114,568,000.

The alleged offence is said to have occurred between November 21 and November 24, 2025.

Prosecutors believe the drugs may be connected to a larger consignment at the centre of a separate case involving six Iranian nationals, whose case is also before the Mombasa Law Courts.

The six are Nia Jasem Darzadeh, Jadgal Nadeem Abdulgani, Baloch Hassan, Baloch Imran Mustafa, Baksh Rahim Goharam and Daryayi Imtiyaz.

The larger consignment is estimated to have a street value of about Sh8.2 billion.

The prosecution told the court that it intends to seek consolidation of Gitonga’s case with that of the six Iranians, subject to the court determining whether the legal requirements for consolidation have been met.

The prosecution also asked the court to consider bond terms similar to those previously granted to the six suspects, who were released on a Sh5 million surety bond or Sh3 million cash bail.

Gitonga’s lawyer urged the court to grant his client reasonable bond terms, arguing that he has no previous criminal record.

The defence also assured the court that Gitonga would comply with any conditions imposed, including refraining from interfering with witnesses or otherwise obstructing the trial.

The lawyer further asked the prosecution to provide the accused with all documentary evidence it intends to rely on during the hearing to enable him to prepare his defence.

After considering the submissions, Magistrate Olimo granted Gitonga a Sh2 million bond with two sureties. Alternatively, he may deposit Sh2 million cash bail with two contact persons.

The case will be mentioned on August 30, 2026, when the court is expected to consider the progress of the matter, including the prosecution’s proposed consolidation with the case involving the six Iranians.

The development comes after the prosecution closed its case against the six Iranian nationals.

Gitonga remains presumed innocent unless and until the prosecution proves the charges against him beyond reasonable doubt.