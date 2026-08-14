Man found murdered, body dumped in Nyamira stream

A 19-year-old man was found murdered, and his body was dumped in Bundo Stream in Nyamira South Sub-County, Nyamira County.

Police identified the deceased as Clinton Onsomu, from Bonyamatuta Location, Township Location, Bundo Village, following the discovery of his body on Thursday.

Police officers visited the scene, where the deceased was identified by his mother, Cicellia Kerubo.

Police established that the victim had apparently been killed elsewhere before his body was dumped at the stream. His hands and legs had been tied together, while a manila rope had been used to strangle him.

The body also had multiple stab wounds on the face.

According to the deceased’s mother, her son may have been ambushed by people known to him at around 9pm as he headed to a funeral night vigil for his cousin.

The scene was documented and processed by Crime Scene Investigation officers from Nyamira.

The body was later moved to the Nyamira County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the murder and are pursuing leads on the identity and whereabouts of those responsible.

Elsewhere, a 17-year-old boy was found dead with serious head injuries along the Ortum-Kapara rural road in Kipkomo Sub-County, West Pokot County.

The body of the deceased was discovered on Thursday at Katong’h Village, Ortum Sub-Location, lying in the middle of the road.

Police officers rushed to the scene and found blood stains, stones and broken wooden sticks scattered around the body.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Ngasian was allegedly attacked and killed by unknown people at around 11pm on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased had reportedly been suspected of involvement in theft cases, although investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and identify those responsible.

The scene was photographed and processed by police before the body was moved to the Kapenguria County Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations into the suspected murder.