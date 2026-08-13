Woman dies after alleged stabbing by husband in Siaya

A 38-year-old woman died while undergoing treatment after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband in Ugunja Sub-County, Siaya County.

The deceased, identified as Beatrice Owino, was rushed to Homegrown Hospital in Ugunja Township after sustaining stab wounds but died while receiving treatment.

Police said the incident was reported on Wednesday prompting a visit there.

According to police, she had sustained stab wounds on her left wrist and right side of the abdomen.

Her husband is alleged to have stabbed her before fleeing the scene at about 9:30am.

Police processed the scene and took photographs as part of investigations.

The woman’s body was preserved at Homegrown Mortuary pending a postmortem examination.

Police have launched a search for the suspect, who remained at large as investigations continued.

And a 30-year-old miraa vendor was found dead in a pool of blood at a building under construction in Limuru, Kiambu County, in what police are treating as a suspected murder.

The deceased was identified as Austin Odhiambo Otieno, who was reportedly a miraa vendor operating around the Bata area.

Police said the body was discovered at about 2:50pm on Wednesday by a woman who was working in her kitchen garden along a fence near the construction site.

A police team visited the scene and found Otieno’s lifeless body lying in blood inside the unfinished building.

Police said the deceased had visible injuries to the head.

Crime scene investigators processed and documented the scene before the body was removed and taken to Tigoni Level IV Hospital mortuary, where it was preserved pending an autopsy.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing, with detectives seeking to establish the motive and identify those responsible.