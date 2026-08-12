Matiangi renews Jubilee’s countrywide push ahead of 2027

Jubilee presidential candidate Dr Fred Matiang’i has renewed the party’s countrywide mobilisation drive as the outfit moves to rebuild its grassroots structures and consolidate support ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Matiang’i said Jubilee was ready to take its message to Kenyans across the country when he joined mourners at the burial of the late Eng. David Kiarie Toro in Kandara, Murang’a County.

Toro, a former colleague of Matiang’i at the Ministry of ICT, was remembered as a dedicated public servant and professional whose contribution would be missed by those who worked with him.

The burial brought together Jubilee leaders and political figures, including Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni, former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, former Murang’a Senator Kembi Gitura, former Maragua MP Elias Mbau, Kiambaa Jubilee aspirant Lenah Koinange and Kandara Jubilee aspirant Zacharia Disanjo.

Matiang’i used the gathering to signal intensified political outreach, saying Jubilee would strengthen its grassroots networks and reconnect with voters in different parts of the country.

He praised Kioni for remaining steadfast in championing Jubilee’s ideals, saying his commitment had helped keep the party’s political machinery active.

Matiang’i also announced plans to bring more experienced political leaders into Jubilee’s countrywide mobilisation efforts, citing Wambugu as one of the leaders whose experience could help expand the party’s reach.

“We must bring together experienced leaders who understand the country and have a strong connection with the people,” Matiang’i said.

He singled out the Mt Kenya region for particular attention, saying Jubilee had a long political history in the region and would work to strengthen its presence there.

However, Matiang’i said the party’s ambitions extended beyond regional politics, insisting that Jubilee would reach out to Kenyans across ethnic, political and regional divides.

“We are building a national platform that speaks to the aspirations and concerns of every Kenyan,” he said.

The renewed mobilisation comes as political parties intensify preparations for the 2027 General Election, with Jubilee seeking to position itself as a credible national alternative.

Matiang’i’s strategy is expected to focus on grassroots mobilisation, expanding political networks and recruiting influential leaders as Jubilee seeks to regain ground and build momentum ahead of the polls.

The former Cabinet Secretary has increasingly used public engagements to project Jubilee as a national political vehicle rather than a party confined to its traditional strongholds.