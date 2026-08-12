Wisconsin result dents winning streak for Democratic Party’s left wing

David Crowley is projected to have won a primary election to become the Democratic candidate for Wisconsin governor, in a surprise result that dents a winning streak for the party’s left wing.

Crowley, the more centrist candidate, has secured a narrow victory over Francesca Hong, according to a projection by the BBC’s partner, CBS News.

Anti-establishment Democrats across the US had previously notched up victories that have rattled the party leadership in Washington. That trend continued in another closely-watched Democratic contest in Minnesota.

But in Wisconsin, the governor’s race in November will be contested by Crowley and Tom Tiffany, who easily won the equivalent Republican contest.

Crowley, the chief executive officer of the state’s Milwaukee County, posted on X to say it was time to “get to work”.

He reiterated that his missions were “making life more affordable, strengthening our schools, creating good-paying jobs, and making sure opportunity reaches every corner of our state”.

Tiffany, meanwhile, currently serves as a US congressman and has the backing of US President Donald Trump.

He has also highlighted affordability issues, running on a platform that includes lowering taxes, supporting farmers and improving healthcare.

The state’s political matchups are expected to be closely fought during November’s midterm elections, which have also wider implications for the control of the US Congress.

The Hong-Crowley contest for the Democrats was just one of several closely-watched races that were held on Tuesday, and there was good news elsewhere for those on the party’s left wing.

In neighbouring Minnesota, candidate Peggy Flanagan secured the Democratic nomination for the upcoming US Senate race, defeating her more centrist opponent Angie Craig.

Meanwhile, in South Carolina, Darline Graham Nordone advanced to a run-off vote later this month in a special Republican primary for the US Senate which was held following the death of her brother, Senator Lindsey Graham.

She will face off against Democrat Annie Andrews to fill the vacant seat.

Crowley’s late surge in Wisconsin was all the more unexpected to many observers, given that he briefly dropped his bid last month in order to support a rival.

He later re-entered the race with the backing of Tony Evers, the state’s current governor.

Hong, a Wisconsin state assemblywoman, a single mother and a former chef, was believed by many observers to be the frontrunner as she entered election day in what proved to be a crowded Democratic primary.

She aimed to become the first democratic socialist to govern the state. However, some of her historical comments raised questions about whether she could have beaten her Republican opponent.

Hong faced particular scrutiny for remarks about police funding and the US Thanksgiving holiday – some of which she later walked back.

Prominent left-wing politicians Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who both often endorse insurgent candidates such as Hong, notably stayed out of this race.

AP News reported that Hong had conceded the race to Crowley, and that her campaign manager had said Hong was “proud of the race we ran”.

Hong’s defeat brings to an end a series of wins for left-wing candidates in Democratic primaries.

Some of the successful candidates been endorsed by, or affiliated with, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) organisation.

They have gained traction with voters not just by running against Republican policies, but by challenging the Democratic status quo in Washington set by the party’s current leaders.

They have also found traction by demanding the US end or curtail funding to Israel, due to its ongoing military operation in Gaza.

Last week, for example, Abdul El-Sayed won the Democratic primary for Michigan’s US Senate seat, beating Congresswoman Haley Stevens.

And in June, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani endorsed a trio of progressive Democrats in the regions’ US House races, all of whom won their primaries.

Mamdani’s picks unseated two sitting lawmakers and beating the hand-picked successor of a retiring congresswoman.

By BBC News