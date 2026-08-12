EACC, Catholic bishops strengthen partnership in fight against corruption

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) have agreed to strengthen their partnership in the fight against corruption and the promotion of ethics, integrity and accountability in Kenya.

The commitment was reached on Wednesday during a consultative meeting between the EACC leadership and a KCCB delegation led by Samwel Omondi, National Director of Caritas Kenya, who represented KCCB General Secretary Very Rev. Fr. James Waweru.

The delegation also included Dennson Machuki, a communication strategist at the Loyola Centre for Media and Communications.

The two institutions explored practical areas of collaboration, including promoting ethical leadership, strengthening accountability and mobilising communities to reject corruption and other unethical practices.

EACC Vice Chairperson Dr Monica Muiru said corruption remained a major impediment to Kenya’s social, economic and political development and required a whole-of-society approach to tackle it.

She said faith-based organisations had an important role to play in shaping values, influencing behaviour and mobilising communities to embrace integrity and reject corruption.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi A. Mohamud said the Commission was committed to strengthening partnerships with the religious sector as part of efforts to promote responsible leadership and public accountability.

Mohamud noted that KCCB’s extensive grassroots presence offered a strategic platform for advancing integrity and anti-corruption messages across the country.

He said the engagement would provide a foundation for a structured partnership with measurable results.

Omondi reaffirmed KCCB’s commitment to working with EACC to advance ethics, integrity and anti-corruption initiatives.

He said the Catholic Church’s extensive communication network could be used to disseminate integrity messages and support efforts aimed at combating corruption.

The engagement forms part of EACC’s broader strategy to deepen collaboration with faith-based organisations in promoting good governance, preventing corruption and fostering a culture of integrity across Kenya.