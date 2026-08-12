Nairobi steps up El Niño preparedness as Green Army clears waterways, River Regeneration expasion

Nairobi City County is stepping up preparations for the expected El Niño rains, with Governor Johnson Sakaja outlining measures aimed at improving drainage, strengthening waterways and reducing the risk of flooding across the city.

Speaking during an interview on Inooro FM, Governor Sakaja said the County is deploying local environmental teams, including the Green Army, to clear blocked alleyways, unclog sewers and drainage systems, and remove silt and debris from river channels.

The deployment is part of the County’s proactive approach to ensuring that storm water has clear pathways during periods of heavy rainfall, particularly in areas that are prone to flooding.

At the same time, the County is undertaking major interventions under the Nairobi River Regeneration Programme, including the widening of sections of the Nairobi River to increase its capacity to carry water and improve the overall flow of the river system. “We are preparing Nairobi before the rains come. Our teams are on the ground clearing blocked waterways, opening up drainage systems and ensuring that our rivers have the capacity to carry storm water.”

“The widening of the Nairobi River under the regeneration programme is also part of this long-term preparedness.” Governor Sakaja said.

The measures combine immediate preventive action with long-term infrastructure interventions, allowing the County to address blockages and drainage challenges while simultaneously improving the capacity of Nairobi’s river system.

The deployment of the Green Army and other environmental teams, alongside the widening and regeneration of the Nairobi River, is therefore central to the County’s efforts to make Nairobi more resilient and better prepared for heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Sakaja said the Nairobi City County’s Dishi na County school feeding programme is serving 326,000 children every day at just Sh5, with the programme now expanding its nutritional offering through the introduction of fruits.

The programme is approaching three years since Dishi na County served its first meal on 28th August 2023, marking a significant milestone in Nairobi’s investment in school feeding and child nutrition.

Sakaja said he was happy with the progress and impact of the programme, noting that the feeding initiative has contributed to improved school attendance and enrolment.

The County is also planning to extend Dishi na County to day secondary schools, allowing more learners to benefit from the programme.

According to the Governor, schools benefiting from the programme are recording 100 per cent enrolment and no absenteeism, underscoring the programme’s impact on keeping children in school while ensuring they have access to nutritious meals.

With the continued expansion of Dishi na County, the County Government says the focus remains on ensuring that no child is left behind because of hunger.