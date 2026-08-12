Luka Vušković Siblings: All About Mario Vušković

Luka Vušković is a Croatian professional footballer born on 24 February 2007 in Split.

He plays as a centre-back for Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and the Croatia national team.

Vušković is known for his physical presence, aerial ability, defensive reading of the game, and surprising goal-scoring threat from the back.

He rose through the ranks at his hometown club Hajduk Split and has been widely regarded as one of Europe’s most promising young defenders.

Vušković comes from a multi-generational footballing family closely tied to Hajduk Split, where relatives across four generations have featured.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Luka has an older brother, Mario Vušković, who is also a professional footballer and centre-back.

Mario, born in 2001, progressed through Hajduk Split before moving to Hamburger SV in Germany.

He faced a lengthy doping suspension that interrupted his career, with his last professional appearances coming before the ban took full effect.

The Vušković lineage includes their grandfather Mario and great-grandfather Marko, both of whom also played for Hajduk, reinforcing the footballing tradition the brothers continue.

Career

Vušković developed in the Hajduk Split academy and broke into the senior side remarkably early.

He made his professional debut in February 2023, just days after his 16th birthday, becoming one of the youngest players in Croatian top-flight history, and soon scored to become Hajduk’s youngest goalscorer in official matches.

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He contributed as the club won the Croatian Cup that season.

In September 2023 Tottenham Hotspur agreed a deal to sign him (reported around £12 million), though he could not officially join until later due to age regulations.

He remained with Hajduk initially before embarking on developmental loans.

These included a spell at Polish side Radomiak Radom, where he gained experience and scored, followed by a productive 2024-25 season at Belgian club KVC Westerlo, in which he netted seven league goals as a centre-back.

He officially joined Tottenham and was then loaned to Hamburger SV for the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign.

There he became a regular starter, scoring six goals in 28 league appearances and helping the promoted side in their survival battle.

In July 2026 Brighton & Hove Albion signed him from Tottenham in a club-record deal reported at around £46 million (with potential add-ons), on a five-year contract.

Internationally, he progressed through Croatia’s youth teams before making his senior debut in 2025.

He scored his first international goal in a friendly and was selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, where he became the youngest Croatian player to feature in the tournament’s history during an appearance against England.

Accolades

With Hajduk Split Vušković was part of the Croatian Cup-winning side in 2022-23.

In Belgium he earned the Golden Shoe Goal of the Season award for 2024 for a standout strike.

During his loan at Hamburg he collected multiple Bundesliga Rookie of the Month awards (including September and October 2025, plus later months), won the Bundesliga Goal of the Month and Goal of the Year for 2025 with a spectacular backheel volley against Werder Bremen, and was named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season.

He also received praise as one of the league’s standout performers early in the campaign.

On the international stage his rapid rise included senior caps, a goal for Croatia, and participation at the 2026 World Cup.