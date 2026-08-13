Two dead after military helicopter crashes in Texas

Two people have died in a military helicopter crash in central Texas, officials have confirmed.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to an emergency call at around 13:33 local time (18:33 GMT) about the wreckage in fields south of the village of Salado.

The aircraft was an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter based at nearby Fort Hood, a major US Army base, the military said.

When officers arrived, they discovered the crash as well as a large fire that was “getting out of control very quickly”, Bell County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Cliff Coleman said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and emergency response efforts are underway, the US Army said.

“Our immediate priority is securing the site and supporting the initial response efforts,” said Brig Gen Ethan Diven, the acting commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division.

“Our thoughts are with the crew and their families as we await further information.”

The AH-64 Apache is a twin-engine, four bladed, multi-mission attack helicopter capable of conducting armed reconnaissance, close combat, mobile strike, and vertical maneuver missions, according to the US Army.

It seats two service members – a pilot in the rear cockpit and a co-pilot gunner in the front position, the Army says.

By BBC News