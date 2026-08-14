At least one dead, five injured after building wall collapses at Syokimau construction site

At least one construction worker has died and five others sustained injuries after a section of a building collapsed at a construction site in Syokimau, Machakos County.

The incident occurred on Thursday, August 13, 2026 evening at a construction site operated by Vakratinda Development Limited, where a mason and casual workers were undertaking construction work.

Police said a section of the wall suddenly collapsed, trapping the workers and causing serious injuries.

The deceased was identified as Emmanuel Wanjala.

The victims were rushed to Shalom Hospital in Athi River for treatment.

A team led by the Syokimau station police boss later visited the hospital to assess their condition and established that Wanjala had succumbed to his injuries. His body was preserved at the facility.

Police said the other victims were treated and discharged in stable condition.

Police, local county officials and National Construction Authority are investigating the circumstances that led to the collapse.

Such incidents have been on the rise and were blamed on greed, corruption and lack of supervision from relevant authorities.

Dozens of workers are annually killed in such accidents out of among others corruption and greed by agencies.

Several other workers are left with injuries in the incidents which remain under probe for years.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old woman died after being electrocuted in Soweto Estate, Moi’s Bridge, Uasin Gishu County.

Linda Nasambu Luyah was electrocuted on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at around 4:30pm and was rescued before being rushed to God’s Favour Hospital.

However, doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Police officers from Moi’s Bridge Police Station, visited the scene alongside a Kenya Power team. The scene was documented as investigations into the incident commenced.

The deceased’s body was removed and taken to Cherangany Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.