Decomposed body of unknown man found along Thika Superhighway

Police in Thika, Kiambu County, recovered the decomposed body of an unidentified man along the Thika Superhighway.

The body was discovered on Thursday night, August 13, 2026, after a member of the public reported seeing a lifeless person lying on the ground near a wall opposite Taj Gardens.

Police officers who visited the scene found the body of an unidentified African male adult in an advanced state of decomposition and beyond recognition.

Crime Scene Investigation officers from Thika processed the scene before the body was removed and taken to Thika General Kago Mortuary.

The body is being preserved at the mortuary pending identification and a postmortem examination as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

It is suspected the victim was murdered elsewhere and the body dumped at the site. Police said they were investigating to establish the motive and those behind the same.

And a 37-year-old man died after he was found unconscious along the Ribwago–Panya route in Borabu Sub-County, Nyamira County, in what police are investigating as a suspected murder.

The deceased, identified as Dancan Mangera, was found lying along the roadside in Ribwago Village on Thursday afternoon, August 13, 2026.

According to police, relatives were alerted by members of the public before Mangera was rushed to Neptune Healthcare for treatment. He, however, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Police officers visited the health facility and found the deceased’s body inside a Neptune Healthcare ambulance.

The body had visible injuries to the head, which police suspect may have been inflicted using a blunt object.

The scene was processed by crime scene investigators before the body was moved to Nyansiongo Mission Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting autopsy.

Police have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding Mangera’s death, with further developments expected.

The motive was not established, police said on Friday.