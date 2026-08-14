Knowing how to check if a business is registered is important before entering into a business deal, making a payment, signing a contract, or accepting an employment offer. Checking registration details can help you confirm that a company officially exists and identify the legal entity behind the business. The process depends on the country where the business operates, but there are several important details you can verify.
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Identify the Business Name
Start by getting the exact legal name of the business you want to check.
Do not rely only on a trading name because a business may operate under a brand name that is different from its registered company name.
- Get the exact company name
- Ask for the registration number
- Confirm the business address
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Search the Official Business Registry
Visit the government agency responsible for registering companies in the country where the business operates.
For example, businesses in South Africa can be checked through the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC). Use the company’s legal name or registration number to search the available records.
- Open the official company registry
- Search using the company name
- Use the registration number where available
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Check the Registration Details
Once you find the business record, compare the information with what the company has provided to you.
Pay attention to the registered name, registration number, status, and other available company information.
- Confirm the registered name
- Check the registration status
- Compare the information with the company’s documents
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Verify the Business Representatives
Where information about directors, members, or other authorised representatives is available, check whether the people dealing with you are connected to the registered business.
Be cautious if someone claims to represent a company but cannot provide information that matches the official records.
- Check available director information
- Confirm the representatives
- Ask questions about discrepancies
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Check Whether the Registration Is Active
A company appearing in a registry does not necessarily mean that every claim made by the business is legitimate.
Check whether its registration is active and whether there are any relevant warnings or restrictions associated with the business.
- Confirm the current status
- Check available official information
- Investigate unusual discrepancies
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Keep Proof of Your Checks
If you are entering into an important transaction, keep copies of the registration information and documents you used to verify the company.
This can be useful if questions arise later.
- Save relevant registration details
- Keep copies of documents
- Record the date of your verification
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