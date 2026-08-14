Knowing how to check if a business is registered is important before entering into a business deal, making a payment, signing a contract, or accepting an employment offer. Checking registration details can help you confirm that a company officially exists and identify the legal entity behind the business. The process depends on the country where the business operates, but there are several important details you can verify.

Start by getting the exact legal name of the business you want to check.

Do not rely only on a trading name because a business may operate under a brand name that is different from its registered company name.

Get the exact company name

Ask for the registration number

Confirm the business address

Search the Official Business Registry

Visit the government agency responsible for registering companies in the country where the business operates.

For example, businesses in South Africa can be checked through the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC). Use the company’s legal name or registration number to search the available records.

Open the official company registry

Search using the company name

Use the registration number where available

Check the Registration Details

Once you find the business record, compare the information with what the company has provided to you.

Pay attention to the registered name, registration number, status, and other available company information.

Confirm the registered name

Check the registration status

Compare the information with the company’s documents

Verify the Business Representatives

Where information about directors, members, or other authorised representatives is available, check whether the people dealing with you are connected to the registered business.

Be cautious if someone claims to represent a company but cannot provide information that matches the official records.

Check available director information

Confirm the representatives

Ask questions about discrepancies

Check Whether the Registration Is Active

A company appearing in a registry does not necessarily mean that every claim made by the business is legitimate.

Check whether its registration is active and whether there are any relevant warnings or restrictions associated with the business.

Confirm the current status

Check available official information

Investigate unusual discrepancies

Keep Proof of Your Checks

If you are entering into an important transaction, keep copies of the registration information and documents you used to verify the company.

This can be useful if questions arise later.

Save relevant registration details

Keep copies of documents

Record the date of your verification

Also Read: How to Check Hollywoodbets Results