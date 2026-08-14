Knowing how to check if a school is registered is important before enrolling a child, paying school fees, or joining an educational programme. Registration confirms that a school has been recognised by the relevant education authorities and is operating within the required legal framework. The exact process depends on the country and the type of school, but several checks can help you confirm its status.
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Identify the Type of School
Start by determining whether the institution is a public school, private school, international school, college, or another type of educational institution.
Different types of institutions may be registered with different authorities.
- Confirm the type of school
- Ask for its registration details
- Find out which authority regulates it
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Ask the School for Its Registration Details
A legitimate school should generally be able to provide information about its registration and the authority responsible for regulating it.
Ask the administration for the school’s registration number or certificate where applicable.
- Request the registration number
- Ask to see the registration certificate
- Confirm the name under which the school is registered
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Check With the Education Authority
Contact the relevant education authority and ask whether the school appears in its records.
In South Africa, for example, private schools are subject to registration requirements through the relevant provincial education department. Schools offering qualifications may also need recognition or registration with other education authorities depending on the programme.
- Contact the relevant education department
- Provide the school’s exact name
- Ask whether it is registered and authorised to operate
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Verify the School’s Qualifications
If the school offers certificates, diplomas, or other qualifications, check whether those qualifications are recognised by the appropriate authority.
A school being registered does not automatically mean that every qualification or programme it offers is accredited.
- Check the qualification being offered
- Verify accreditation where applicable
- Ask which institution awards the qualification
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Check the School’s Physical Location
Visit the school’s premises where possible and confirm that the address matches the information provided by the institution.
Be cautious if the school only operates through social media or refuses to provide a verifiable physical address.
- Visit the school
- Confirm the physical address
- Check the facilities
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Check Reviews and Complaints
Search for information about the school from parents, students, education authorities, and other independent sources.
Reviews do not prove registration, but repeated complaints about false qualifications, missing certificates, or misleading claims can be warning signs.
- Search for independent reviews
- Check for complaints
- Compare information from different sources
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Keep Proof of Registration
Once you have confirmed the school’s registration, keep copies of relevant documents or confirmation received from the education authority.
This can be useful when making important education decisions.
- Keep registration information
- Save relevant documents
- Record the date of verification
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