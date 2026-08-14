Knowing how to check if a school is registered is important before enrolling a child, paying school fees, or joining an educational programme. Registration confirms that a school has been recognised by the relevant education authorities and is operating within the required legal framework. The exact process depends on the country and the type of school, but several checks can help you confirm its status.

Start by determining whether the institution is a public school, private school, international school, college, or another type of educational institution.

Different types of institutions may be registered with different authorities.

Confirm the type of school

Ask for its registration details

Find out which authority regulates it

Ask the School for Its Registration Details

A legitimate school should generally be able to provide information about its registration and the authority responsible for regulating it.

Ask the administration for the school’s registration number or certificate where applicable.

Request the registration number

Ask to see the registration certificate

Confirm the name under which the school is registered

Check With the Education Authority

Contact the relevant education authority and ask whether the school appears in its records.

In South Africa, for example, private schools are subject to registration requirements through the relevant provincial education department. Schools offering qualifications may also need recognition or registration with other education authorities depending on the programme.

Contact the relevant education department

Provide the school’s exact name

Ask whether it is registered and authorised to operate

Verify the School’s Qualifications

If the school offers certificates, diplomas, or other qualifications, check whether those qualifications are recognised by the appropriate authority.

A school being registered does not automatically mean that every qualification or programme it offers is accredited.

Check the qualification being offered

Verify accreditation where applicable

Ask which institution awards the qualification

Check the School’s Physical Location

Visit the school’s premises where possible and confirm that the address matches the information provided by the institution.

Be cautious if the school only operates through social media or refuses to provide a verifiable physical address.

Visit the school

Confirm the physical address

Check the facilities

Check Reviews and Complaints

Search for information about the school from parents, students, education authorities, and other independent sources.

Reviews do not prove registration, but repeated complaints about false qualifications, missing certificates, or misleading claims can be warning signs.

Search for independent reviews

Check for complaints

Compare information from different sources

Keep Proof of Registration

Once you have confirmed the school’s registration, keep copies of relevant documents or confirmation received from the education authority.

This can be useful when making important education decisions.

Keep registration information

Save relevant documents

Record the date of verification

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