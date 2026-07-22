Leslie Mann net worth is estimated at $160 million, a figure that represents the combined wealth she shares with her husband, filmmaker Judd Apatow. Mann has built a successful career as an actress and producer, while Apatow has earned significant wealth through his work as a director, writer and producer.

Leslie Mann is best known for her roles in comedy films such as The Cable Guy, Knocked Up, This Is 40, 17 Again, Funny People and The Other Woman. Over the years, she has demonstrated her versatility by taking on comedic, romantic, dramatic and voice-acting roles.

Her long-running career in Hollywood, combined with her family’s extensive real estate investments, has contributed to her financial success. Mann has also appeared in several commercially successful films, including The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Rio and Knocked Up.

Leslie Mann Net Worth $160 Million Date of Birth March 26, 1972 Place of Birth San Francisco, California

Early Life

Leslie Jean Mann was born on March 26, 1972, in San Francisco, California. She was raised alongside two siblings in Newport Beach by her mother, who worked as a successful businesswoman.

Mann has described herself as shy during her childhood. After graduating from high school, she began pursuing acting and studied at the Joanne Baron/D.W. Brown Acting Studio.

During her early years in entertainment, Mann also became associated with The Groundlings, an improvisational comedy troupe. She initially pursued a communications degree in college but eventually left her studies to focus on building a professional acting career.

Leslie Mann’s Acting Career

Leslie Mann began her professional acting career at the age of 18, initially appearing in television commercials. Her breakthrough came in 1996 when she was cast in The Cable Guy, starring alongside Jim Carrey, Matthew Broderick and Ben Stiller.

Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, it performed strongly at the box office and later developed a cult following. The role helped Mann establish herself as a recognizable actress in Hollywood.

She later appeared in the television series Freaks & Geeks, which became highly regarded despite its short run. Around the same period, Mann met Judd Apatow, who would later become her husband.

In 1997, Mann appeared in George of the Jungle alongside Brendan Fraser. Two years later, she co-starred with Adam Sandler in Big Daddy. The film became a major commercial success, earning more than $230 million worldwide.

Mann continued building her film career with appearances in movies such as Orange County and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. The latter became a major box office success and further established her as a prominent comedy actress.

Breakthrough With Knocked Up and This Is 40

One of the biggest milestones in Leslie Mann’s career came in 2007 when she appeared in Judd Apatow’s comedy Knocked Up. The film starred Seth Rogen and Katherine Heigl, with Mann playing the role of Debbie.

The movie became a major commercial success, earning more than $200 million worldwide. Mann’s performance received positive reviews, helping her earn recognition for combining comedy with more emotional and relatable moments.

Mann later reprised the character in This Is 40, a 2012 spin-off of Knocked Up. This time, she took on the leading role alongside Paul Rudd.

The film focused on the challenges of marriage, family and middle age. Mann’s performance further demonstrated her ability to balance humor with more serious themes.

Other Major Film Roles

Mann has appeared in a wide range of films throughout her career. In 2009, she starred in Funny People alongside Adam Sandler and Seth Rogen. The movie allowed her to explore more dramatic material while maintaining her comedic strengths.

She also appeared in the romantic comedy 17 Again, starring opposite Zac Efron and Matthew Perry. The film was a commercial success and expanded Mann’s audience.

Her other notable projects include I Love You Phillip Morris, The Change-Up, The Bling Ring and The Other Woman. In The Other Woman, Mann starred alongside Cameron Diaz and Kate Upton in a comedy about three women who discover they are connected to the same man.

Mann has also worked as a voice actress. She lent her voice to the animated films Rio and ParaNorman, as well as the animated television series Allen Gregory.

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow

Leslie Mann met filmmaker Judd Apatow while auditioning for The Cable Guy. The couple married in 1997 and have two daughters, Maude and Iris Apatow.

Both of their daughters have followed their parents into the entertainment industry. Maude Apatow has become particularly well known for her acting career, including her role in the television series Euphoria.

Mann and Apatow have also worked together professionally on several projects. Their collaboration on films such as Knocked Up and This Is 40 has been an important part of Mann’s career.

Leslie Mann’s Real Estate Investments

Real estate has been another significant part of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow’s financial portfolio. Over the years, the couple has bought and sold several multimillion-dollar properties in some of California’s most exclusive neighborhoods.

In 2003, the couple purchased a 6,018-square-foot property in Pacific Palisades for approximately $4.47 million. They later sold the residence in 2010 for about $6.5 million.

The couple also purchased a home in Beverly Hills for approximately $1.66 million. In 2009, they acquired a Brentwood mansion previously owned by television producer Marty Adelstein for about $18.25 million. After more than a decade of ownership, the property was reportedly sold in 2023 for $27 million.

Mann and Apatow have also owned property in Hawaii. In 2009, they reportedly purchased a vacation home in Kailua-Kona for approximately $4.9 million.

In 2013, the couple purchased a Malibu beach house for approximately $10.8 million. They later listed the property for sale in hopes of securing a profit.

The same year, they were reportedly linked to the purchase of an empty lot in Santa Monica for approximately $8.6 million. In 2018, the couple acquired another Santa Monica residence for about $14.5 million. The luxurious property reportedly spans approximately 8,000 square feet and was once associated with actor William Holden.

In early 2024, Mann and Apatow reportedly expanded their property portfolio after purchasing a Beverly Hills mansion for approximately $32 million.

Personal Life

Leslie Mann has been married to Judd Apatow since 1997. The couple has two daughters, Maude and Iris, both of whom have pursued careers in the entertainment industry.

Mann and Apatow remain one of Hollywood’s prominent celebrity couples, with both maintaining successful careers in film and television. Their combined professional success and extensive property portfolio have contributed to their estimated $160 million net worth.

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