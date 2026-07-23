Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Siblings: Meet Marcus Rytting Kaneryd

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is a Swedish professional footballer born on February 12, 1997, in Kolsva, Sweden.

She is a versatile and dynamic midfielder/winger known for her technical ability, direct style, work rate, and creativity on the right flank.

She has established herself as one of Sweden’s top talents and a key player for club and country.

She began her career in the Swedish system before moving to England with Chelsea, where she contributed to multiple trophy successes, and has since continued her career at a high level.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Johanna has a twin brother, Marcus Rytting Kaneryd, with whom she shared a close upbringing.

As children, they played football together in the same boys’ team at Kolsva IF, coached by their father.

While Johanna pursued a professional football path, Marcus followed a different route and became a building engineer.

Her father, Dan Kaneryd, has been a major influence, serving as her early coach and ongoing analyst, while the family as a whole has provided strong support throughout her career.

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Career

Rytting Kaneryd’s football journey started in her hometown with Kolsva IF and Forsby FF, where she made her A-team debut at age 12.

She joined Tyresö FF as a teenager and reached the UEFA Women’s Champions League final at just 17.

Subsequent moves included spells at Älta IF, Djurgårdens IF, FC Rosengård (where she won the Damallsvenskan title in 2019), and BK Häcken (Swedish Cup winner).

In 2022, she transferred to Chelsea in the Women’s Super League.

She quickly adapted, contributing to domestic doubles and consistent success, including league titles, FA Cups, and League Cups.

Known for key goals, assists, and versatility (even playing wing-back at times), she became a reliable performer under managers like Emma Hayes and Sonia Bompastor.

She later moved to OL Lyonnes in France.

Internationally, she debuted for Sweden in 2021, earned caps in major tournaments like the 2022 Euros, 2023 World Cup (bronze medal), and beyond, establishing herself as a regular.

Accolades

At club level, Rytting Kaneryd has won multiple Swedish titles and cups, as well as several Women’s Super League titles, FA Cups, and League Cups with Chelsea.

She reached a Champions League final early in her career and contributed to domestic trebles.

Individually, she won the Diamantbollen (Sweden’s Player of the Year) in 2024, along with Forward of the Year honors.

She has also earned WSL Goal of the Month and club-specific awards like Chelsea’s Goal of the Season.