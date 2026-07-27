Mathew Ryan Siblings: Getting to Know Megan

Mathew David Ryan, commonly known as Maty Ryan, is an Australian professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper.

Born on April 8, 1992, in Plumpton, New South Wales, he has established himself as one of Australia’s most accomplished soccer players and serves as captain of the Socceroos, the Australian national team.

Ryan rose from humble beginnings in western Sydney to enjoy a successful career across multiple European leagues.

Known for his ball-playing abilities, distribution skills, and sweeper-keeper style inspired by Manuel Neuer, he has represented Australia at multiple FIFA World Cups and AFC Asian Cups.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Mathew was raised by his single mother, Carol, alongside his older sister, Megan.

The family lived in western Sydney, where Carol worked multiple jobs to support her children.

Despite the challenges, the Ryan family has remained incredibly close-knit.

Megan has been a consistent presence in Maty’s life and career journey, occasionally joining family trips to support him during major tournaments and club moves.

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Career

Ryan began his professional career with the Central Coast Mariners in Australia’s A-League, making his debut in the 2010-11 season.

He quickly impressed with his performances, contributing to the team’s championship success in 2013.

His breakout led to a move to Europe, where he joined Club Brugge in Belgium.

Over the years, Ryan has played for several notable clubs, including Valencia, Arsenal (on loan), Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, Real Sociedad, and more recently stints in Spain with Levante.

His adaptability and leadership have made him a reliable presence between the posts.

On the international stage, he made his Socceroos debut in 2012 and has since become the first-choice goalkeeper, earning over 100 caps.

He has participated in the FIFA World Cups of 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026, as well as multiple Asian Cup campaigns.

Accolades

Ryan was instrumental in Australia’s AFC Asian Cup victory on home soil in 2015, where he won the Golden Glove award as the tournament’s best goalkeeper.

He has also been recognized multiple times as the PFA Footballer of the Year and received the PFA Harry Kewell Medal on several occasions.

Additional accolades include A-League Goalkeeper of the Year and Young Footballer of the Year honors early in his career, along with selections in IFFHS Asian Men’s Teams of the Year.