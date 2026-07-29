Funeral disrupted as mob dumps body at police post, torches houses in Murang’a village

A burial ceremony in Murang’a County descended into chaos on Tuesday after an angry mob disrupted the funeral, dumped the deceased’s body at a police post and torched two houses and a cow in an apparent act of retaliation.

According to police, the incident occurred at Thingithu Village, Geitwa Sub-location in Murang’a East Sub-county during the burial of James Mathu Wangui, who had died by suicide after allegedly hanging himself.

Investigators said a group of people believed to have come from Mukurweini Sub-county in neighbouring Nyeri County stormed the burial ceremony, seized the coffin and transported it to Geitwa Police Post, where they abandoned the body.

The mob then proceeded to Kibuu Village, where they allegedly set fire to the house of a woman and killed a cow in the blaze.

They later moved to Kandiru Village and torched the house of another local.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate the attacks were motivated by suspicions that the two victims were linked to the circumstances surrounding the deceased’s death.

According to the preliminary report, on the night of July 16, 2026, Mathu was allegedly caught attempting to defile girl.

Police say two people attempted to apprehend him, but he escaped.

The following morning, on July 17, he was reportedly found dead after taking his own life by hanging in a neighbour’s farm. This was in reaction to the earlier claims of attempted defilement.

Senior police officers visited the scene on Tuesday and urged for calm.

Crime scene investigators documented the incident before the body was transferred to the Murang’a Level Five Hospital Mortuary for preservation pending further action. The funeral event was disrupted.

Police have launched investigations into the disruption of the funeral, the arson attacks and those responsible for the mob action.

The attackers escaped the scene even as police vowed to pursue them. Police discourage mob lynching or arson. The police want suspects to be surrendered to authorities for processing and possible prosecution.