Kahawa West MCA injured in crash as loaded magazine recovered at scene in Marurui area

A Member of the County Assembly (MCA) for Kahawa West Ward was injured in a road accident along the Northern Bypass in Nairobi, with police recovering a loaded magazine at the crash scene under unclear circumstances.

The accident occurred at about 11pm on Tuesday in the Marurui area, police said.

Police identified the injured legislator as Dr. Clement Ng’ang’a Kamaru, who was driving a Land Rover Discovery involved in the collision with another vehicle.

He was rushed to Bridge Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

During processing of the scene, officers recovered a magazine loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Police said the magazine is believed to belong to the MCA, who is a licensed firearm holder.

However, investigators suspect the firearm itself may have been stolen by people who were among the first to respond to the accident before police arrived.

The Land Rover sustained extensive damage in the crash.

Police said they had launched investigations into both the cause of the accident and the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the firearm.

His colleagues wished him a quick recovery amid ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, at least 11 people were killed in separate road accidents reported in the country on Tuesday night. Police said the victims included seven pedestrians, two passengers and two drivers.

The accidents also left 13 people with serious injuries. The victims were admitted in various hospitals with three of them being riders, two pedestrians, two drivers and a pillion passenger.

Police said they are investigating the incidents.

There is a campaign to address the menace of accidents in the country. Officials say the leading causes of fatal crashes included hit-and-runs, tyre bursts, and vehicles and motorcycles losing control.

Also overtaking improperly and failing to keep the proper lane resulting in head-on collisions are mentioned as causes of the accidents