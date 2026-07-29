Missing seven-year-old girl found dead in Nyeri dam

The search for a seven-year-old girl who went missing in Nyeri County has ended in tragedy after her body was recovered from a dam two days later.

Police said the seven-year-old girl, was found floating in Guara Dam on Tuesday by a herder, who was grazing livestock in the area.

The child had been reported missing following a suspected drowning incident on July 26, 2026.

Police said the body had no visible external injuries.

The body was retrieved from the dam and taken to the Nanyuki Referral Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death are ongoing, although police are treating the incident as a drowning pending the outcome of the post-mortem.

And police in Juja, Kiambu County, are investigating the death of a 48-year-old man who was found unresponsive in a makeshift structure behind a local college.

The incident was reported on Tuesday after a resident of Juja, informed police that he had received a call about a man who had been found unconscious behind Dyacan College.

The deceased was identified as James Kang’ethe Mwaura, aged about 48.

The police found the body lying on its back inside the makeshift structure. Police noted that there were no visible physical injuries, although foam was observed coming from the deceased’s mouth.

Crime scene investigators documented and processed the scene before the body was moved to Montezuma Funeral Home in Kabati, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.