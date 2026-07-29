15 elephants die in Amboseli as KWS probes suspected toxic exposure

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is investigating the deaths of 15 elephants in the Amboseli ecosystem after preliminary laboratory findings indicated the possible presence of a toxic substance in samples collected from several of the animals.

The elephant deaths were recorded between June 24 and July 24, 2026, in Amboseli National Park, Kimana Sanctuary and the Kuku Ranch area.

According to KWS, 10 of the elephants displayed similar clinical signs, including partial paralysis that left them unable to stand before dying within one to two days. The remaining five carcasses were too decomposed or had been scavenged, making it impossible to determine the cause of death.

The affected animals were predominantly adult females and their calves, with only one adult male among the recorded fatalities.

KWS said it immediately dispatched veterinary teams from Nairobi, Tsavo and Amboseli to investigate the incident, treat affected elephants, conduct post-mortem examinations and collect samples for laboratory analysis.

The samples were submitted to the University of Nairobi, the Government Chemist and other specialised laboratories for toxicological and pathological testing.

Preliminary findings from the University of Nairobi detected a potential toxic substance in samples from several of the elephants. However, KWS said further quantitative analysis is underway to determine the concentration and significance of the substance and to establish its source.

Initial tests by the Government Chemist were negative for the toxic substances examined so far, although additional testing for other possible toxins is continuing.

The wildlife agency is also carrying out environmental investigations, including testing water sources and other potential contaminants within the affected areas, to determine whether the elephants were exposed to a common source.

KWS emphasized that there is currently no evidence the incident poses any risk to human health, noting that the condition has only been observed in the affected elephants and there is no indication it is transmissible to people.

The Service has intensified surveillance across the Amboseli ecosystem and is continuing to monitor elephant populations while working with scientific partners to establish the definitive cause of the deaths.

Kajiado County Government has demanded explanations on the deaths